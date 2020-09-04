Chase Petty showed the velocity Friday that has made him one of the nation’s top scholastic pitchers.
The Mainland Regional High School senior struck out two and threw a scoreless inning in the Perfect Game All-American Classic at Chickasaw Bricktown Stadium in Oklahoma City. The game was streamed live on Perfect Game TV.
“It was surreal to watch him on TV at that level in that kind of game,” Mainland baseball coach Billy Kern said. “He’s worked so hard for this. It’s kind of the culmination of all his hard work and all his travel ball. He’s set the standard for all the baseball players that come through Mainland.”
The 19th annual Classic featured 50 of the nation’s best high school seniors.
Petty, who has committed to attend the University of Florida, wowed pro scouts in several showcase events around the country this summer. His fastball was twice timed at 100 mph.
Petty is the first Press-area player to participate in the Classic since Jay Groome of Barnegat pitched in the 2015 game. The Boston Red Sox selected Groome with the 12th pick in the 2016 First Year Major League Player Draft. Groome is currently in Boston’s minor-league system.
Petty pitched for the East team Friday, His fastball ranged 95-99 mph. He allowed an infield single and walked two batters.
But he struck out one batter swinging at a changeup and another at an off-speed pitch. His changeup averaged in the high 80s, and his slider was in the low 80s.
The inning ended when the East team tagged out a West runner caught leading off too far from third base.
Petty has been in Oklahoma since last weekend.
“All I talked to him about all week was taking in the atmosphere,” Kern said. “They had a lot of events, dinners. I just said, ‘Enjoy everything.’ The one inning he got to throw today was the fun part.”
