Charles Schreiner, of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, and former Cherokee High School standout Lydia Palmer were the two overall winners of the 94th Atlantic City Pageant Swim on Saturday at the Albany Avenue beach in A.C.

Schreiner, 17, a rising senior at Egg Harbor Township High School, was the winner of the 1.2-mile race in 25 minutes, 25.4 seconds. Zach Vasser, 18, of the Margate Beach Patrol and the 2022 winner, was second in 25:30.8. Logan Manning, 14, an incoming freshman at EHT, was third in 28:44.0.

Palmer, 19 and a rising sophomore swimmer for Texas A&M University, finished fourth overall and won the women's title in 28:45.7. Summer DeWitt, 16, a rising junior at EHT, was seventh overall and took second for the women in 29:45.0. Ady Elko, 14, a rising freshman at EHT, finished ninth overall and was third for the women in 29:58.7.

The Atlantic City Pageant Swim is believed to be the oldest continuous open water race in the United States. For decades it was directly connected the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City.

The Egg Harbor Township Seahawks Swim Club hosted the event, and the Atlantic City Beach Patrol was there to ensure safety for the swimmers.

Brian Elko, Ady's father, the race director and the coach of the Seahawks, said that the event had 78 swimmers. The race had a box course in the ocean.

Schreiner had been second to Vasser on Friday evening at the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races. Schreiner's second-place finish Friday helped the ACBP win the Margate Memorials team title.

Results

Top 10 male: 1. Charles Schreiner, 17, 25:25.4; 2. Zach Vasser, 18, 25:30.8; 3. Logan Manning, 14, 28:44.0; 4. Jacob Yushan, 13, 28:46.4; 5. Bobby Pugh, 60, 29:20.3; 6. Jonah Alvarez, 15, 29:57.8; 7. William Jenkins, 14, 30:58.2; 8. Brian Falk, 15, 31:35.0; 9. Andrew Hitchings, 59, 32:37.4; 10. Doug Bergen, 60, 32:44.9.

Top 10 female: 1. Lydia Palmer, 19, 28:45.7; 2. Summer DeWitt, 16, 29:45.0; 3. Ady Elko, 14, 29:58.7; 4. Joelle Reddin, 20, 30:19.4; 5. Avari Thoensen, 12, 33:09.7; 6. Julia Latham, 16, 33:12.9; 7. Bridget Corcoran, 12, 33:23.5; 8. Andie Kiess, 13, 33:43.3; 9. Dakotah Cestare, 16, 33:51.5; 10. Lana Davidson, 17, 34:02.7.