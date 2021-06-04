Cedar Creeek softball advances to South Jersey semifinals

The second-seeded Cedar Creek High School softball team scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat seventh-seeded Manchester Township in a South Jersey Group II quarterfinal Friday afternoon.
Abby Gunnels, Chasedy Johnson knocked in runs for Cedar Creek. Johnson also stole two bases.
Liz Martin struck out 10 in seven innings for the win.
Cedar Creek (19-3) advances to Wednesday’s semifinals where it will play the winner of the quarterfinal between sixth-seeded Sterling and No. 3 seed Haddon Heights.
Rain suspended that game Friday. It will resume Saturday in the top of the fourth with Heights leading 2-0.
Manchester Township 000 002 0 – 2 9 2
Cedar Creek 000 003 x – 3 4 0
