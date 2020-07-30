Carson Wentz is no pie-in-the-sky optimist.
The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is more of the down-to-earth type.
That being said, Wentz believes the NFL can make it through it upcoming season all the way to the Super Bowl.
“I like to look at it as the glass half full,” Wentz said in a video call with reporters Thursday. “I’m optimistic we can execute all the protocols, guys can stay safe, can stay healthy. But I’m also not an idiot. You just don’t fully know how things are going to unfold. Until something changes, I’m going to be here, I’m going to be working, I’m going to be ready to go.”
The Eagles started training camp this week. It is unlike any other camp in the team history. Philadelphia will not start padded practices until Aug. 17. The Eagles open the season at Washington on Sept. 13.
The Eagles added some new offensive assistant coaches in the offseason, most notably senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello, who was the Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator last season.
Wentz, however, doesn’t expect major changes to the Eagles’ offense this season.
“For the most part, we’re going to look the same,” Wentz said. “We’re going to have some new bodies out there. Coach Rich coming in and adding a new element with his ability to marry up the run game with the play-action (passes). I’m really excited about it. I think the coaches have a good grasp of who we are and how we can get the most out of me and the rest of the supporting cast.”
Wentz led the Eagles to their third straight playoff appearance last season. But he remains somewhat of a polarizing figure. Wentz, because of injuries, has never won a playoff game. He threw for 4,039 yards and 27 touchdowns last season but was not mentioned on the recently-released NFL Network Top 100 Players, which was voted upon by the players.
“I usually don’t get too caught up in a lot of that stuff,” Wentz said about the list. “When I see it, I usually wish I didn’t see it or hear about it. But you can always use anything and everything as a little bit of extra motivation. That is what it is. I’m not going to let that cause me to lose sleep or anything, but I do look forward to going out this year and showing what I can do with my teammates.”
Many fans and media said Wentz’s 2019 season was even more impressive than his statistics indicated because of the team’s lack of talent at wide receiver.
Philadelphia tried to remedy that situation in the offseason, primarily by selecting wide receiver Jalen Reagor with its top pick. The Eagle also selected wide receivers John Hightower, of Boise State, and Quez Watkins, of Southern Mississippi, in the draft.
“My first impression is all three of them, they can roll,” Wentz said. “They’re quick. They’re fast. They’re natural ball catchers. Not to put too much pressure on those guys, but I’m excited to see how they develop over the next couple of weeks.”
On the field, Wentz said his focus will continue to reducing turnovers and creating more big plays. He felt the Eagles too often had to rely on long scoring drives last season.
“For me personally, it’s just taking care of the ball,” he said. “I’ve limited interceptions over the years. I just have to keep getting better in the pocket and holding on to the ball, trying to extend plays and knowing when to say die and when to stretch the play out.”
But in the age of COVID-19 what the Eagles do off the field can be just as critical to wins and losses as what they do on it.
“Very aware that it’s going to be a challenge,” Wentz said. “You have to be a professional 24/7. Not just when you’re in the building, but it’s having to take care of yourself out of the building, being smart and handling your business. We really all are in this thing together. We say that a lot. It’s kind of cliché, but it has a different meaning this year.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.