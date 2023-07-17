The 40th Cape May Beach Patrol SuperAthalon will be held Monday at 2nd Street and Beach Avenue in Cape May.
The action will start at 6:30 p.m.
The SuperAthalon is a run-row-swim sprint triathlon for lifeguards. It begins with a 2.3-mile run on the street up Beach Avenue to Poverty Beach. The guards then run to the beach, enter surfboats and row 1.5 miles in the opposite direction to Congress Beach. The competitors exit the boats and run 200 yards to Cannone Beach. The final leg of the race is an out-and-back quarter-mile ocean swim, and the guards then run 20 yards to the finish line on the beach.
Cape May lifeguard Rob Moran, 34, won the SuperAthalon in 2016, 2018-19 and 2021, and is set to go again. The race was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19 and was canceled last year due to a scheduling conflict. Moran's winning time in 2021 was 47 minutes, 43 seconds.
Also entered is Wildwood's Patrick Clemens, who was second in 48:30 in 2021, and second in 2019. Sea Isle City's Nick Matousch, fourth in 2021 in 54:17, will also race. Twelve other guards are scheduled to compete.
PHOTOS Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
On July 11, 2023, Meghan Holland and Stacey Price placed first for Ventnor in the Doubles Row during the Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, held at 33rd street.
Ventnor’s Meghan Holland and Stacy Price celebrate winning the doubles row.
Brigantine’s Grace Emig wins the paddleboard during the Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational held at 33rd Avenue on Tuesday.
On July 11, 2023, Grace Emig placed first for Brigantine with the Paddle Board race during the Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, held at 33rd street.
On July 11, 2023, Maura Quinn placed first for Sea Isle City in the singles row competition during the Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, held at 33rd street.
On July 11, 2023, Ocean City's team, Lexi Santer, Claudia Booth , Morgan Decosta, and Kat Soanes, placed first in the surf dash during the Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, held at 33rd street.
On July 11, 2023, The Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational was held at 33rd street.
