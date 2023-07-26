The 15th annual Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Pete’s beach in Cape May Point.
The race for female lifeguards is a sprint triathlon consisting of a 1.3-mile beach run, a 1-mile paddleboard leg and a half-mile swim.
Tess McVan of the Wildwood Beach Patrol was last year’s winner in 26 minutes, 49 seconds, but she is lifeguarding this year in San Diego. But nearly all of 2022’s top finishers return. Also, Jenna Parker of Harvey Cedars, the 2021 champion and a five-time winner of the race, is back. Parker wasn’t in last year’s race.
The event has 46 competitors.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
