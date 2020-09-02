Jessica Mooney pitched a complete game no-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead the Cape May County All Stars to a 1-0 victory over Hammonton in Game 2 of District 16 Little League softball championship Tuesday.
The Cape May County team consists of the top 12-and-under athletes from the Lower Cape May, Middle Township, Upper Township and Greater Wildwood little leagues.
CMC took a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-five series. Game 3 will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Clarence Davies Sports Complex in Middle Township.
CMC could sweep the series with a win.
Juliet Thompson scored the lone run. She singled to lead off the game, stole second and later scored on a passed ball.
Mooney and Kahlan Schaffer each had one hit. Tori Atwood and Flynn Krause backed Mooney's no-hit outing with great defensive plays.
For Hammonton, Marymae Lampron gave up just one run on three hits and stuck out eight.
The CMC-Hammonton winner will advance to the four-team, single-elimination Section 4 Tournament in Pennsville, Salem County, which is scheduled to start Sept. 11.
The sectional tournament winner will advance to the state championship.
