The 39th annual Cape May County Lifeguard Championships will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Rambler Road beach in Wildwood Crest.
The event was postponed Friday due to the power outage on Wildwood island, but Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol Chief Bud Johnson said Sunday that the patrol’s power is back up and running.
The 10 Cape May County beach patrols from Ocean City to Cape May Point will compete. The races include the doubles row, the open box paddleboard race, the open box swim, the female box swim, the female box paddleboard race, the singles row and the five-person surf dash.
Avalon won the County team championship last year, and Wildwood Crest was the winner in 2019 and 2021. The event wasn’t held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
