Four local little league softball teams that normally compete against each other in the summer will join forces this weekend.
Lower Cape May, Middle Township, Upper Township and Greater Wildwood little leagues took its top 12-and-under players and formed the Cape May County All Stars, which will compete for the District 16 championship.
The team will play a best-of-five series against Hammonton with the first game starting at 7 p.m. Friday at Hammonton Lake Park. The winner will advance to the sectional tournament.
“It’s been a tough year for youth sports,” said District 16 Administrator Joe Fussner, who noted that normally the district has 17 teams competing each summer, but there were only four this season amid health and safety concerns.
Little League canceled its baseball and softball World Series in all divisions but allowed each state the option to conduct a state tournament, which some New Jersey districts viewed as a golden opportunity.
But with local restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some leagues and districts were not permitted to operate.
Lower Cape May Little League, however, was allowed and had a shortened regular season. The league then looked at options to join the state tournament and included others that did not have a team.
“I’m all for it, and I think it’s a great opportunity,” said Fussner, adding that Hammonton has a large roster and did not need to add players from other areas to its team. “You see all these kids in Cape May County coming together and being able to play. I wish more teams in Atlantic County had done it besides Hammonton.
“But it’s great that these two programs afforded an opportunity to any kid that wanted to play. That is something they should be proud of.”
Middle Township, the defending 12U District 16 champions, had a shortened regular season. But athletes on Wildwood and Upper Township little leagues did not.
“Normally, in little league, you have what they call map boundaries,” Lower Cape May Little League President and CMC All-Star manager Joseph Schaffer said. He noted that athletes typically would have to be a Lower Township resident, be enrolled in a local school or have permission to be on the team.
“But with (the coronavirus), they decided to get rid of the boundaries to give all the kids a chance to play.”
The CMC All-Star team is young and mostly consists of 11-year-olds, Schaffer said. But this could be a great experience for those younger players when they return next summer.
Schaffer will look to infielder Juliet Thompson and catcher Charlotte Romberger, who were both on the Middle championship team last summer, and pitcher Jessica Mooney to lead the team.
Mooney, who plays for Upper Township, is also the younger sister of Ocean City High School graduate and Minnesota Twins prospect Sean Mooney.
“They have been team leaders for the girls who haven’t played before in this game scenario,” said Schaffer, who added having Middle coach Gene Hall on his staff has been a tremendous influence on the team.
“I think they are prepared, but not knowing what Hammonton is going to bring us and them being more accomplished with their 12 year olds may be the difference maker.”
Game 2 and 4 are at 7 p.m. Sunday and Thursday, at Clarence Davies Sports Complex in Middle Township. Game 3 is 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hammonton Lake Park.
The opportunity to compete was taken away from most this summer. Schaffer noted that some may not play in high school and, for them, every season counts.
“They have been enjoying it a lot,” said Schaffer, who added they are doing their best to follow social distancing and other restrictions at practice. “They’ve been out there doing bating practice, fielding, everything you normally do. They just love the game.”
More and more athletes compete in other travel sports each summer, which has hurt Little League softball’s enrollment over the last decade, Schaffer said.
“We are trying to bring some girls back in the pools and make them realize how great of a sport softball still is,” Schaffer said.
The winner between CMC-Hammonton advances to the four-team, single-elimination Section 4 Tournament in Pennsville, which will start Sept. 11. The winner there advances to the state championships.
“It gives a chance for these kids to play together with kids who they go to school or kids they live with one last time,” Fussner said. “We know how this virus has affected all sports across the board. I was really happy to see with Little League that we were able to work this out.
“It really was a lot of work by these coaches to make sure everything stayed safe. Right now there we have had no problems, and we anticipate this tournament to go on without any problems.”
