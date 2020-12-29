Can Joel Embiid survive the 2020-21 season?

Embiid also sparked the Sixers second-half comeback. He had seven points, eight rebounds and two assists as the Sixers took control in the fourth quarter. Embiid passed out of a baseline double-team and found Seth Curry open at the top of the key for a 26-foot, 3-pointer to put the Sixers up 96-91 with 1 minute, 5 seconds left. Philadelphia’s lead dipped below that advantage the rest of the game. Philadelphia held Toronto to 37 second-half points.

“These are the type of wins you love,” Rivers said.

Sixers players Tobias Harris (26 points, 11 rebounds), Ben Simmons (11 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists) and Curry (17 points) finished with impressive statistical lines, but too often Embiid was Philadelphia’s only offensive option in the halfcourt.

The very real question is can Embiid, who has struggled with injuries his entire career, hold up under this strain. He left Tuesday's game briefly in the third quarter with an injured left leg. Embiid had that leg stretched out on the sideline in the fourth quarter.

"I'm fine," Embiid said afterwards. "Nothing to worry about."

Embiid averaged 29.5 minutes last season and a career high 33.7 in 2018-19. He has never played more than 64 games in a regular season. Embiid is averaging 34.6 minutes this season.

Time will tell whether the Sixers will need Embiid to continue to play these minutes and carry this load, but roster moves would seem to be inevitable to get him some help.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.