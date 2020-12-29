Can Joel Embiid survive the 2020-21 season?

PHILADELPHIA – If Joel Embiid survives the 2020-21 regular season, he will be an NBA MVP candidate.
Emphasize the survive part of that sentence.
The star center played 38 minutes, scored 29 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Philadelphia beat the Toronto Raptors 100-93 at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night.
"I just did my job," Embiid said.
The Sixers are undefeated when Embiid plays but it has taken almost super-human efforts from him to get those wins. He’s averaging 28.3 points and 13.3 rebounds this season. Embiid is first 76er to score at least 25 points and grab 10 rebounds in his first three games since Charles Barkley did it in 1986-87.
“He was terrific – dominant,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said of Embiid.
The Raptors (0-3) and the Sixers (3-1) are both Eastern Conference contenders. The contest was the Sixers first since Sunday’s 118-94 in Cleveland to the Cavaliers in a game Embiid missed with back stiffness.
On Tuesday, the Sixers fell behind early as they sank just 14 of 51 shots, including four of 18 from 3-point range, in the first two quarters. Philadelphia trailed 56-48 at half, and Toronto led by as many as 14 in the first half.
The biggest reason Philadelphia stayed within striking distance in the first two quarters was Embiid, who scored 18 points and was 11 for 11 from the foul line.
Embiid also sparked the Sixers second-half comeback. He had seven points, eight rebounds and two assists as the Sixers took control in the fourth quarter. Embiid passed out of a baseline double-team and found Seth Curry open at the top of the key for a 26-foot, 3-pointer to put the Sixers up 96-91 with 1 minute, 5 seconds left. Philadelphia’s lead dipped below that advantage the rest of the game. Philadelphia held Toronto to 37 second-half points.
“These are the type of wins you love,” Rivers said.
Sixers players Tobias Harris (26 points, 11 rebounds), Ben Simmons (11 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists) and Curry (17 points) finished with impressive statistical lines, but too often Embiid was Philadelphia’s only offensive option in the halfcourt.
The very real question is can Embiid, who has struggled with injuries his entire career, hold up under this strain. He left Tuesday's game briefly in the third quarter with an injured left leg. Embiid had that leg stretched out on the sideline in the fourth quarter.
"I'm fine," Embiid said afterwards. "Nothing to worry about."
Embiid averaged 29.5 minutes last season and a career high 33.7 in 2018-19. He has never played more than 64 games in a regular season. Embiid is averaging 34.6 minutes this season.
Time will tell whether the Sixers will need Embiid to continue to play these minutes and carry this load, but roster moves would seem to be inevitable to get him some help.
