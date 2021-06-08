Call it "The Shake Milton Game." Milton help 76ers even series with Atlanta Hawks

PHILADELPHIA – 76ers coach Doc Rivers put Shake Milton into the second half of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal Tuesday night.
The first thought that probably came to most people as Milton walked to the scorer’s table to check in was really?
After all, the 6-foot-5 guard had played a grand total of eight minutes and shot 4 for 19 in Philadelphia’s six previous playoff games.
"I though the second unit was struggling," Rivers said. "I talked to Shake (before the game) and said, 'This is a long run, man. Everyone is going to get a shot and stay ready.' "
Milton gave the 76ers the spark they needed to hold off the Atlanta Hawks and even the series at a game apiece with 118-102 victory. He sank 4 of 5 3-pointers, including a 36-footer at the third quarter buzzer, and finished with 14 points.
Milton complemented an outstanding effort from Joel Embiid, who scored 40 and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Milton entered with two minutes, 46 seconds left in the third quarter and the score tied. When he left after his initial stretch with 3:36 left in the game to a standing ovation from the sold-out Wells Fargo Center crowd, the Sixers were up 17.
Milton’s energy seemed to revive the entire Philadelphia bench. His 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 19 seconds left in the third quarter were the first points scored by a Philadelphia reserve.
But once Milton started scoring, the rest of the bench seemed to join in. Dwight Howard scores six and grabbed six rebounds. George Hill added four points.
Rivers said Milton was working on his shooting at 10 p.m. Monday in the team's Camden training facility.
"He prepared himself," Rivers said, "and he believed he was going to get another shot, and he got it."
Before Milton entered the game, Philadelphia seemed to be searching for something to get it going.
The 76ers had overwhelmed the Hawks at the start. They got the ball inside and led by as many as 18 in the first quarter.
Tobias Harris sank 8 of 9 shots in the first quarter. Ben Simmons guarded Hawks star guard Trae Young and harassed him into a 1 of 4 shooting performance, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc, in the first 12 minutes.
But Danilo Gallinari (20 points) and Kevin Huerter (21 points) came off the bench to help the Hawks grind their way back into the game. Atlanta even took a one-point lead in the third quarter.
But that advantage could not survive Milton’s impact.
In addition to his decision to play Milton, Rivers made a few notable adjustments after Philadelphia’s Game 1 loss. The biggest was having Simmons guard Young, who scored 21 but shot 6 of 16 from the floor and 1 of 7 from 3-point range.
With the series even at one, the pivotal game 3 will be played Friday in Atlanta.
Both the 76ers and Hawks left Game 2 of their Eastern Conference with something to feel positive about.
The Sixers earned a must win.
The Hawks showed they could survive Philadelphia’s best punch and come back.
"You don't to ever go down 2-0 in a series," Rivers said. "Now, we're not. It's 1-1. We have to go to them and get home court back. We have a lot of big games ahead of us."
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.