Call it "The Shake Milton Game." Milton help 76ers even series with Atlanta Hawks

But once Milton started scoring, the rest of the bench seemed to join in. Dwight Howard scores six and grabbed six rebounds. George Hill added four points.

Rivers said Milton was working on his shooting at 10 p.m. Monday in the team's Camden training facility.

"He prepared himself," Rivers said, "and he believed he was going to get another shot, and he got it."

Before Milton entered the game, Philadelphia seemed to be searching for something to get it going.

The 76ers had overwhelmed the Hawks at the start. They got the ball inside and led by as many as 18 in the first quarter.

Tobias Harris sank 8 of 9 shots in the first quarter. Ben Simmons guarded Hawks star guard Trae Young and harassed him into a 1 of 4 shooting performance, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc, in the first 12 minutes.

But Danilo Gallinari (20 points) and Kevin Huerter (21 points) came off the bench to help the Hawks grind their way back into the game. Atlanta even took a one-point lead in the third quarter.

But that advantage could not survive Milton’s impact.