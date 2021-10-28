 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cage Fury ends year with blockbuster lineup in Atlantic City
0 comments
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Cage Fury ends year with blockbuster lineup in Atlantic City

{{featured_button_text}}
Cage Fury thriving after some early hits

Cage Fury Fighting Championships CEO Rob Haydak watches the monitor at a fight last year at Borgata.

ATLANTIC CITY — Cage Fury Fighting Championships will return to the resort in December with one of the best cards in the promotion's history.

The card will feature three title fights, all taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Dec. 17.

"We've enjoyed tremendous success over the past few years in growing the CFFC brand across the country, but we wanted to do something extra special as we return home to Atlantic City for our first event on the Boardwalk since 2019," CFFC President Rob Haydak said. 

Undefeated CFFC veteran Eddy "The Taino Warrior" Torres (4-0) will face off against unbeaten promotional newcomer Blake Bilder (4-0-1) for the vacant featherweight title in the main event.

Reigning flyweight champ Phumi "Turbo" Nkuta (4-0) will put his title on the line against American top team standout Jason "Sunshine" Eastman (7-3). Newly crowned lightweight champ Blake Smith (6-2) will see seek the first defense of his belt when he takes on "Ultimate Fighter" alum Carrington "Jetsetter" Banks (10-2).

Additional fights booked for the card include:

• Seven-time UFC veteran Caio "Hellboy" Magalhaes (10-7) vs. Joe Pyfer (7-2), a former fighter of Dana White's Contender Series.

• Featherweights Frankie "The Praying Mantis" Buenafuente (10-5) vs. Jeremiah "The Kid" Labiano (13-8).

• Undefeated middleweight prospects Earl Small (4-0) vs. Miles Lee (2-0).

• Grappling ace Alannah Arnett vs. Jennifer Lopez in her debut.

Other fighters include former CFFC flyweight champion Santo Curatolo, as well as Joe Schick, Greg Velasco and Eric Nolan.

Tickets start at $60 and are on sale now at CFFC.tv.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News