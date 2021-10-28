Cage Fury ends year with blockbuster lineup in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Cage Fury Fighting Championships will return to the resort in December with one of the best cards in the promotion's history.

The card will feature three title fights, all taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Dec. 17.

"We've enjoyed tremendous success over the past few years in growing the CFFC brand across the country, but we wanted to do something extra special as we return home to Atlantic City for our first event on the Boardwalk since 2019," CFFC President Rob Haydak said.

Undefeated CFFC veteran Eddy "The Taino Warrior" Torres (4-0) will face off against unbeaten promotional newcomer Blake Bilder (4-0-1) for the vacant featherweight title in the main event.

Reigning flyweight champ Phumi "Turbo" Nkuta (4-0) will put his title on the line against American top team standout Jason "Sunshine" Eastman (7-3). Newly crowned lightweight champ Blake Smith (6-2) will see seek the first defense of his belt when he takes on "Ultimate Fighter" alum Carrington "Jetsetter" Banks (10-2).

Additional fights booked for the card include:

• Seven-time UFC veteran Caio "Hellboy" Magalhaes (10-7) vs. Joe Pyfer (7-2), a former fighter of Dana White's Contender Series.