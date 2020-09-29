 Skip to main content
Caddie tests positive for COVID-19, so Jaclyn Lee withdraws from ShopRite LPGA Classic
Jaclyn Lee, of Canada, tees off on the sixth hole during the third round of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club, Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LPGA Tour golfer Jaclyn Lee withdrew from the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Tuesday after her caddie tested positive for COVID-19.

The LPGA conducted its first batch of COVID-19 testing Monday. The $1.3 million Classic begins Thursday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township.

The LPGA said the caddie, who was not named, has begun a 10-day quarantine.

Lee, who withdrew because of close contact, has begun a 14-day quarantine. She and her caddie are working with the tour and local health officials on contact tracing.

Lee, 23, of Canada, earned $27,396 last year in her rookie season on tour.

“After finding out this morning that my caddie had tested positive for COVID-19 despite not showing any symptoms, I have withdrawn from this week’s tournament,” Lee said in a statement released by the LPGA. “While I wish I could be playing this week, I am working with the LPGA to take all of the proper precautions needed in this unusual time. I feel good, and I am looking forward to being back competing as soon as it is safe to do so.”

