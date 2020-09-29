Caddie tests positive for COVID-19, so Jaclyn Lee withdraws from ShopRite LPGA Classic

Jaclyn Lee, of Canada, tees off on the sixth hole during the third round of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club, Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
LPGA Tour golfer Jaclyn Lee withdrew from the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Tuesday after her caddie tested positive for COVID-19.
The LPGA conducted its first batch of COVID-19 testing Monday. The $1.3 million Classic begins Thursday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township.
The LPGA said the caddie, who was not named, has begun a 10-day quarantine.
Lee, who withdrew because of close contact, has begun a 14-day quarantine. She and her caddie are working with the tour and local health officials on contact tracing.
Lee, 23, of Canada, earned $27,396 last year in her rookie season on tour.
“After finding out this morning that my caddie had tested positive for COVID-19 despite not showing any symptoms, I have withdrawn from this week’s tournament,” Lee said in a statement released by the LPGA. “While I wish I could be playing this week, I am working with the LPGA to take all of the proper precautions needed in this unusual time. I feel good, and I am looking forward to being back competing as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Jeongeun Lee6 hits off the fairway on the 14th hole on the final day of the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Jeongeun Lee6 putts on the 14th hole on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Spectators follow the leaders on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Jeongeun Lee6 reacts after finishing the18th hole during the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Anna Nordqvist hits the fairway on the 16th hole on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Jeongeun Lee6 tees off on the 16th hole during the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Lexi Thompson lines up a putt on the 18th hole on the way to winning the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Anna Nordqvist tees off on the 15th with the skyline of Atlantic City in the background on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Mariah Stackhouse tees off on the 16th hole during the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Lexi Thompson tees off on the 15th hole with the skyline of Atlantic City in the background on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Lexi Thompson putts on the 14th hole on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Anna Nordqvist tees off on the 16th on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Jeongeun Lee6 tees off on the 15th hole with the Atlantic city skyline behind her on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Spectators follow the leaders on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Spectators follow the leaders on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Jeongeun Lee6 putts on the 15th hole with the Atlantic city skyline behind her on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Jeongeun Lee6 reacts after finishing the18th hole during the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Ally McDonald watches her putt on the 14th hole on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Anna Nordqvist tees off on the 16th on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Lexi Thompson reacts after a putt on the 14th hole on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Ally McDonald finishes the 18th hole on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Lexi Thompson hits off the fairway on the 18th hole on the way to winning the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Mariah Stackhouse walks on the 16th hole during the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Lexi Thompson reacts after sinking her last putt on the 18th hole that would win her the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Lexi Thompson reacts after winning the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Lexi Thompson reacts after winning the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Lexi Thompson reacts after sinking her last putt on the 18th hole that would win her the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Lexi Thompson reacts after sinking her last putt on the 18th hole that would win her the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Lexi Thompson holds the Shoprite LPGA Classic trophy after winning at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Lexi Thompson celebrates her victory at the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic. Thompson, 25, is ranked seventh in the world and coming off her best finish of the season.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Lexi Thompson reacts after sinking her last putt on the 18th hole that would win her the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Lexi Thompson reacts after sinking her last putt on the 18th hole that would win her the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shoprite LPGA 2019 Final Day
Lexi Thompson reacts after sinking her last putt on the 18th hole that would win her the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
