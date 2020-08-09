PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies bullpen cracked again Sunday afternoon.
The relievers quickly squandered a one-run lead as the Atlanta Braves beat the Phillies 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader of seven-inning contests at Citizens Bank Park. The loss ended the Phillies' two-game winning streak and dropped them to 4-5.
Philadelphia starting pitcher Vince Velasquez allowed three hits and a run in four innings. He struck out six, walked three and threw 76 pitches.
“Today was a not a solid day as far as commanding all my pitches,” Velasquez said. “I threw a lot more pitches than I should have.”
The Phillies could have used Velasquez to pitch deeper into the game. Philadelphia’s bullpen woes are already a tired theme this season.
Phillies relievers entered the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader having allowed 37 hits and 23 earned runs in 27 2/3 innings.
The latest implosion came after Philly relievers had created some hope with five straight scoreless innings in Philadelphia’s previous two games. Not coincidentally those were both victories — 5-4 over the New York Yankees on Thursday and 5-0 over the Braves on Saturday.
On Sunday, Velasquez left the game in the top of the fifth with a 1-0 lead and a runner on first with no outs.
Relievers Deolis Guerra and Adam Morgan then combined to allow five of the next six hitters to reach base. Ronald Acuna Jr. blasted a two-run home run, and Nick Markakis hit a three-run double during that stretch for the Braves.
The Phillies generated little offense against six Atlanta pitchers. Andrew McCutchen knocked in both Philadelphia runs with a groundout and a sacrifice fly.
