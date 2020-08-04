Brady went 3-9 with a 3.64 ERA in 17 games, including 10 starts, for the Inland Empire 66ers, the Los Angeles Angels’ team in the Class-A Advanced California League. Brady, 22, made his last appearance July 8 and finished the season on the injured list.
Brady was a 2017 seventh-round draft pick out of Mercer County Community College.
Brady went 3-9 with a 3.64 ERA in 17 games, including 10 starts, for the Inland Empire 66ers, the Los Angeles Angels’ team in the Class-A Advanced California League. Brady, 22, made his last appearance July 8 and finished the season on the injured list.
Brady was a 2017 seventh-round draft pick out of Mercer County Community College.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Denny Brady; He is The Press Baseball Player of the Year. Thursday, June 11, 2015.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Denny Brady; He is The Press Baseball Player of the Year. Thursday, June 11, 2015.
Most minor leaguers did not receive or earn the same opportunity and experience Denny Brady did this summer.
And it was beneficial.
The Los Angeles Angels invited the right-handed pitcher to join their 60-man, summer camp roster. Brady and selected other Angels minor leaguers were at the camp with major-league pitchers and catchers at Long Beach State University’s Blair Field from July 14-24.
“The biggest thing I learned from the pitchers is the way they carried themselves,” said Brady, a 2015 Buena Regional High School graduate who pitched last season for the Angels’ single-A affiliate, the Inland Empire 66ers, in San Bernardino, California.
The 23-year-old from Buena Vista Township posted a 3.64 ERA with 86 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings with Inland Empire. He started 10 of the 17 games he pitched.
“You can definitely tell the difference between a major leaguer and a minor leaguer just by the way they go about their business,” Brady said. “I paid attention to that.”
The Angels' summer camp was split into two groups, with most of the position players like Anthony Rendon, Justin Upton and Mike Trout, a three-time American League All-Star and 2009 Millville graduate, working out at Angels Stadium in Anaheim.
Brady threw bullpen sessions and worked out with his group at Long Beach State. But he did not pitch in any games because once players on the injured list recovered and returned, the organization sent him home.
“There’s only a couple minor leaguers with all the major leaguers. It’s definitely a cool experience," Brady said. “I was able to see how it works when you get there. I really didn’t know that before.”
After observing major-league pitchers and how they approached the game, Brady went over his development plans with Angels minor league pitching coordinator Buddy Carlyle.
Brady noted that major leaguers are not necessarily more talented than minor leaguers.
“The difference between major leaguers and minor leaguers is they (major leaguers) get it done right away,” Brady said. “There’s no procrastinating or saying, ‘I don’t want to do this or I don’t want to do that,’ They just get it done. That was the biggest difference in my mind.”
And now he knows where he wants to focus his improvement.
“I think the biggest difference maker for me is going to be how I carry myself and how I go about getting my work done,” said Brady, who was The Press’ Baseball Player of the Year as a senior in 2015.
“My biggest takeaway is not being intimidated by the skill. The only thing that’s intimidating is the work ethic. So, I believe I have to match that.”
Danny Nunan, also a member of the Angels’ organization, played last season for their rookie league affiliate, the AZL Angels in Tempe, Arizona.
The 2018 Ocean City graduate is friends and works out with Brady, most recently this winter at Maplezone Sports Institute in Garrett Valley, Pennsylvania.
They were roommates this spring when the Angels’ minor leaguers worked out together in Tempe. The living arrangement, however, only lasted a week before the COVID-19 pandemic shutting everything down.
“I feel like being around him, just how disciplined he is, it kept me disciplined and forced me to take that extra step,” said Nunan, who added the two requested to be roommates because they share similar goals.
“I saw what he was doing and I said, ‘Wow, this is what you have to do if you want to stay healthy and continue to progress.’ I really enjoy being around him because he is an all-around good guy and teammate.”
Nunan called Brady “one of the hardest working (players) in the room.”
“I couldn't be happier for him (to get that opportunity),” Nunan said. “He definitely deserves to prove himself in the organization. … I’m hoping for the best for everything for him.”
The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues canceled all of its minor league seasons June 30.
Brady enjoyed being around major leaguers, an opportunity that might not have been possible without the canceled season.
If more injuries happen or players test positive for COVID-19, which has been an ongoing issue in MLB, Brady could be called up again to join the Angels’ taxi squad, which consists of players who travel with the team and are available to fill in as needed.
But for now, Brady is only concerned about continuing his development.
“It was definitely a good experience, even though I didn’t get to stay there long,” he said. “It was enjoyable, and I got to meet new people. I definitely enjoyed my time there.”
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.