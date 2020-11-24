Brynn Gallagher, Cruz Dinofa add to Ocean City's tradition on national surfing stage

“It was so awesome to be with all my friends (from the East Coast, Hawaii and California),” Dinofa said in the release. “They all surfed so good, and we cheered each other on. North Carolina had such great waves, too. It was all so fun.”

Gallagher won her final with a score of 12.73. Daya McCart from Indialantic, Florida, was second with 10.57.

“The waves were overhead and firing all week long,” said Gallagher, who also won the 12U title at the Easterns Surfing Championships in September 2019. “I was just so happy to be able to compete in my first national event and to win a title was just insane. The contest was super fun, and all the girls were ripping.”

The 12-year-old also won the 12U division at the Northeast Regional Championship in May 2019.

Mia Gallagher, Brynn’s older sister, also took home hardware. Mia surfed her way to two finals and finished second in the Explorer Women’s Division, just 0.5 points behind Pua DeSoto, a six-time National Champion from Makaha, Hawaii.

The 15-year-old Mia also won the 14U and 16U divisions at the 2019 Eastern Surfing Championships, which were also held in Nags Head. She also won the Open Women’s title at the NSSA East Coast Championships in September.