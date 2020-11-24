Brynn Gallagher, Cruz Dinofa add to Ocean City's tradition on national surfing stage

Two young surfers from Ocean City won titles at the prestigious National Scholastic Surfing Association National Championship last month.
Brynn Gallagher won the Open Super Girls Division (12-and-under), and Cruz Dinofa won the Open Mini Groms Division (10U).
Both dominated their respected divisions, winning by double-digit points.
The 2020 NSSA championships were held Oct. 20-24 at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, North Carolina, the first time the event was held on the East Coast.
The annual event is typically held at The Pier in Huntington Beach, California, but the NSSA was continually denied permits to the location this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release from the organization, 115 young surfers from Hawaii, California and all up and down the East Coast competed in 277 seeded slots for the national event.
Gallagher and Dinofa competed in their finals in what happened to be two of the final events of the contest.
Dinofa routinely travels to Hawaii and the West Coast to train and already knew and had befriended many other young surfers at the event. The 11-year-old easily won his four-surfer final with a score of 12.10, the combined total of his best two waves.
Cash Nipper from Ponce Inlet, Florida, finished second with 9.50.
“It was so awesome to be with all my friends (from the East Coast, Hawaii and California),” Dinofa said in the release. “They all surfed so good, and we cheered each other on. North Carolina had such great waves, too. It was all so fun.”
Gallagher won her final with a score of 12.73. Daya McCart from Indialantic, Florida, was second with 10.57.
“The waves were overhead and firing all week long,” said Gallagher, who also won the 12U title at the Easterns Surfing Championships in September 2019. “I was just so happy to be able to compete in my first national event and to win a title was just insane. The contest was super fun, and all the girls were ripping.”
The 12-year-old also won the 12U division at the Northeast Regional Championship in May 2019.
Mia Gallagher, Brynn’s older sister, also took home hardware. Mia surfed her way to two finals and finished second in the Explorer Women’s Division, just 0.5 points behind Pua DeSoto, a six-time National Champion from Makaha, Hawaii.
The 15-year-old Mia also won the 14U and 16U divisions at the 2019 Eastern Surfing Championships, which were also held in Nags Head. She also won the Open Women’s title at the NSSA East Coast Championships in September.
Brynn said in October after winning the Eastern tournament that having an older sister who also surfs pushes her to be the best surfer possible.
Brynn and Dinofa became the third and fourth young surfers from Cape May County to win NSSA national titles, according to the organization.
Ocean City’s Matt Keenan won the Explorer Boys Division in 1986 and the Explorer Men’s championship in 1995. Wildwood Crest’s Maddie Peterson captured the Varsity Women’s Division title in 2013.
NSSA West Coast Conference director and contest announcer Gayline Clifford said during the contest that Ocean City has been a “breeding ground for turning out incredible surf talent for decades,” the release said.
Clifford mentioned Ocean City greats such as Lance Miller, Rob Kelly, Keenan and his father, Joe Keenan, a former NSSA Northeast Conference director.
Dinofa also finished fourth in the Junior Air Show, which showcases some of the top names in amateur surfing and their gravity-defying skills. Another Ocean City resident, Cooper Jewell, 13, competed in the Explorer Menehune and Open Boys divisions.
“These groms from Ocean City, N.J., have just been killing it here all week,” Clifford said of the Ocean City surfers who competed in the recent event.
