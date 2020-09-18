PHILADELPHIA -– Considering their current injury predicament, the Phillies need Bryce Harper more than ever right now.
The right fielder is beginning to live up to his end of the bargain.
Harper’s two-run home run propelled Philadelphia to a 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a doubleheader of seven-inning contests at Citizens Bank Park on Friday. The Phillies (25-25) are in contention for one of the National League’s eight playoff spots in this COVID-19-shortened, 60-game season.
Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin struck out nine and allowed four hits for a complete-game win.
“We know where we’re at,” Eflin said. “We show up every day prepared and ready to win. If we do that, everything else is going to take care of itself. Everybody has their heads and their hearts in the right spots. We’re fighting to get in the playoffs, and we’re looking forward to carrying all the momentum we can into the playoffs.”
Harper is creating plenty of momentum with his bat.
He also hit two home runs in Thursday night’s 10-6 loss to the New York Mets. His power surge came after he was mired in a slump with just one home run and one RBI in September before Thursday.
But in that game and Friday’s first game, Harper looked as good at the plate as he has during any point in his 208 career games with Philadelphia.
He’s driving the ball far out of the park. His home runs Thursday traveled 433 and 445 feet.
On Friday, he pulled a 93 mph fastball from Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray 376 feet just inside the right-field foul pole to give Philadelphia a 3-0 lead. The Phillies would go on to score three more runs that inning.
The Phillies need Harper to produce because they have been ravaged by injuries. First baseman Rhys Hoskins is on the 10-day injured list with an strained ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow that might require Tommy John surgery. Catcher J.T. Realmuto (hip) and second baseman Jean Segura (tricep) were also all out of Friday’s first game lineup.
In addition, starting pitchers Spencer Howard (shoulder) and Jake Arrieta (hamstring) are also on the 10-day injured list.
Eflin was sharp from the start, striking out the side in the first inning. All three strikeouts came when the Blue Jays swung and missed at curveballs.
“We had a game plan going into this game of mixing in a little more off-speed (pitches),” Eflin said. “That worked out in the first inning. We just carried that momentum.”
Eflin allowed two of his four hits in the seventh and final inning. Phillies manager Joe Girardi left Eflin in the game rather than turn to a bullpen that began Friday with 219 hits and 135 runs allowed in 155 2/3 innings.
Eflin’s performance was also just what the Phillies needed, but as a starting pitcher he will likely appear in just one more regular season-game this year.
Meanwhile, Harper probably won’t get a day off. The Phillies signed him to a 13-year, $330 million contract before last season. For the Phillies to make the postseason, Harper must continue to produce.
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Football 2020 Holy Spirit
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.