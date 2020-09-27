Bryce Harper says signing J.T. Realmuto a must

Bryce Harper is glad he’s not an owner and doesn’t have to decide who the Phillies general manager should be.
The Phillies outfielder is not so shy about making personnel suggestions, however.
“J.T. Realmuto needs to be our catcher next year – plain and simple,” Harper said Sunday after the Phillies cost themselves a playoff spot with a 5-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. “He’s the best catcher in baseball. He’s the best hitting catcher in baseball. Our guys love to throw to him. Anybody who is the best at their position – hitting and fielding – needs to be signed.
“I don’t think (Realmuto) should even be a question. There’s going to be two teams or three teams in the NL East that are going to go after that guy. If that happens, I mean, that’s going to be tough to swallow for us.”
Realmuto, 29, is now a free agent. Whether the Phillies will eb able to sign him has been a constant question this season. Realmuto was slowed by a hip injury the final two weeks of the season and finished with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs.
Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said before the season started that the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could complicate the Phillies ability to sign Realmuto.
“The landscape that we left in March is different from the one we return to now,” Klentak said in July. “We just have to see how that manifests itself in our discussions. We still love the player. We’d still love to have him in red pinstripes for the long haul. But there’s a lot of uncertainty in the game right now on a variety of levels. We just need to play that out.”
The Phillies traded top pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez, catcher Jorge Alfaro and minor leaguer Will Stewart to the Miami Marlins in February 2019 for Realmuto. If the Phillies do not sign Realmuto, it would be a major blow to the organization not only because of his talent but also because of what the organization gave up to get him. Sanchez made his big leagued debut in August and finished the season 3-2 with a 3.46 ERA.
Harper is clearly the Phillies most high-profile player, just completing the second season of a 13-year, $330 million contract. Harper made no secret of where he stands on Realmuto during the season. He wore a t-shirt with Realmuto’s name on during the first day of summer camp.
Harper wasn’t quite as generous with his praise when asked about Klentak’s fate. There is speculation that Philadelphia could make a management change because it finished out of the playoffs with a losing record.
““I’m not an owner,” Harper said when asked about Klentak. “I’m glad I don’t have to make those decisions.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.