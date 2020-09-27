Bryce Harper says signing J.T. Realmuto a must

Bryce Harper is glad he’s not an owner and doesn’t have to decide who the Phillies general manager should be.

The Phillies outfielder is not so shy about making personnel suggestions, however.

“J.T. Realmuto needs to be our catcher next year – plain and simple,” Harper said Sunday after the Phillies cost themselves a playoff spot with a 5-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. “He’s the best catcher in baseball. He’s the best hitting catcher in baseball. Our guys love to throw to him. Anybody who is the best at their position – hitting and fielding – needs to be signed.

“I don’t think (Realmuto) should even be a question. There’s going to be two teams or three teams in the NL East that are going to go after that guy. If that happens, I mean, that’s going to be tough to swallow for us.”

Realmuto, 29, is now a free agent. Whether the Phillies will eb able to sign him has been a constant question this season. Realmuto was slowed by a hip injury the final two weeks of the season and finished with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs.

Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said before the season started that the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could complicate the Phillies ability to sign Realmuto.