Bryce Harper says usually when he’s thrown out of a baseball game he deserves it.
Saturday night in his opinion was not one of those occasions.
First base umpire Roberto Ortiz ejected the Phillies outfielder after the middle of the fifth inning of the Phillies 5-1 loss to the New York Mets at Citifield in New York. Philadelphia (19-16) trails the first-place Atlanta Braves by two games in the National League East.
“Don’t talk to me like I’m a 5-year-old,” Harper said of Ortiz. “Just be a professional with me.”
Harper detailed the 14th ejection of his career in a video conference with reporters. The umpires were not available for comment.
In the top of the fifth, Harper, who has been struggling at the plate, lined a ball down the right-field line. The umpires ruled the ball foul. Harper ended up grounding out to third base.
“I was not upset about the play call at all,” Harper said.
Harper said as he trotted out to right field in between innings he initiated a conversation with Ortiz.
“I said ‘Man, I got that pretty fair. What do you think?’ ” Harper said. “It was not confrontational at all. I did not think I was going to get the reaction I got. He said, ‘No, I don’t want to even hear you. I don’t want even to talk about it.’ ”
Things quickly escalated. Harper shouted at Ortiz “to be a professional.”
“There are times in my career where I go zero to a hundred, go ballistic, I say words I shouldn’t say on national television,” Harper said. “But in this moment, I did not think it was very warranted of him to be able to throw me out. It’s a bummer.”
Harper is 5 for 37 in his last 11 games.
“I’m trying to grind every day, figure stuff out,” Harper said. “I need to be better.”
Harper also made a defensive miscue in Saturday’s defeat. He failed to call second baseman Neil Walker off a shallow pop fly in the bottom of the fourth. Walker had to catch the ball, while back peddling. Mets runner Todd Frazier, who was on third base, tagged up and scored to make it 3-1 New York.
“I saw Neil get under it early and I didn’t want to take him off of it,” Harper said. “Looking back at it, I probably should have and tried to throw that guy out at the plate. But I didn’t even think about taking him off the ball in that situation.”
