Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits a two-run home run off Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Robbie Ray during the fifth inning of the first baseball game in a doubleheader, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio, right, steals second past Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Scott Kingery during the third inning of the first baseball game in a doubleheader, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies’ Andrew Knapp hits a two-run triple off Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Thomas Hatch during the first inning of the fifth baseball game in a doubleheader, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Bryce Harper reacts with third base coach Dusty Wathan after hitting a two-run home run for the Phillies off Toronto’s Robbie Ray during the fifth inning of the first game of a doubleheader Friday in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen, right, steals second past Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Jonathan Villar during the third inning of the first baseball game in a doubleheader, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Matt Slocum
Matt Slocum
Matt Slocum / associated press
PHILADELPHIA — Considering their current injury predicament, the Phillies need Bryce Harper more than ever right now.
The right fielder is beginning to live up to his end of the bargain.
Harper propelled the Phillies to a doubleheader sweep of seven-inning games against Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. He was 4 for 7 with three runs scored, four RBIs, two doubles and a home run as Philadelphia won the first game 7-0 and the second 8-7. The Phillies (26-25) are in contention for one of the National League’s eight playoff spots in this COVID-19-shortened, 60-game season.
“Our team is right where we need to be,” Harper said. “We’re winning games. Nothing really matters. We won two games today. We have to flush that and get going (Saturday).”
Harper looked as good at the plate as he has during any point in his 209 career games with Philadelphia on Friday.
Harper also hit two home runs in Thursday night’s 10-6 loss to the New York Mets. His power surge has come after he was mired in a slump with just one home run and one RBI in September before Thursday.
The box score doesn't do Harper justice. He's driving the ball far out of the park. His home runs Thursday traveled 433 and 445 feet.
“He’s a special player,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “I know he’s worked really hard to get out of this (slump). There were nights I would hear him hitting in the cage after games.”
In Friday’s first game, Harper pulled a 93 mph fastball from Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray 376 feet just inside the right-field foul pole to give Philadelphia a 3-0 lead. The Phillies would go on to score three more runs that inning.
The second game was much more dramatic. The Phillies trailed 7-5 entering the bottom of the sixth.
After rookies Mickey Moniak and Rafael Marchan reached on a walk and an infield single, respectively, Harper stepped to the plate with two outs.
Harper crushed an 0-1 splitter from Blue Jays reliever Rafael Dolis 411 feet to center field for a two-run double to tie the game. Only a gusty wind blowing toward home plate kept the ball in the park.
Alec Bohm followed the double with a single to right field. Harper scored the winning run on Blue Jays second baseman Joe Panik’s throwing error.
The Phillies need Harper to produce because they have been ravaged by injuries. First baseman Rhys Hoskins is on the 10-day injured list with an strained ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow that might require Tommy John surgery. Catcher J.T. Realmuto (hip) and second baseman Jean Segura (tricep) were also all out of Friday’s first game lineup.
In addition, starting pitchers Spencer Howard (shoulder) and Jake Arrieta (hamstring) are also on the 10-day injured list.
The Phillies signed him to a 13-year, $330 million contract before last season. Harper seems to understand that while clutch hits at the beginning of the season are nice, the Phillies are paying him to hit in late September and October.
“I love those opportunities,” Harper said. “I love those moments. This city and this team is depending on me to come through in those moments and come up clutch in those moments. Anytime I can get up there with the game on the line I’ll take my chances.”
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
