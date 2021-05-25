 Skip to main content
Bryce Harper heads to injured list
Bryce Harper heads to injured list

Duvall's 3-run homer helps Marlins beat Phillies 9-6

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper looks out from the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Miami.

 Wilfredo Lee

Apparently, Bryce Harper is injured after all.

The Phillies on Tuesday put the right fielder on the 10-day injured list retro to Sunday with a left forearm contusion. Philadelphia reactivated outfielder Roman Quinn off the injured list to take Harper’s spot.

Harper did not play Sunday or Monday. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said he was just giving Harper days off.

Harper left a May 15 game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a sore shoulder. Since then, his numbers are alarming. He is 2 for his last 25 with 13 strikeouts.

Girardi said often that he did not think Harper’s shoulder was bothering him. There was no talk of a problem with Harper’s left forearm.

Harper heads to the injured list as what is shaping up to be a critical point in the Phillies season.

Philadelphia (23-25) was scheduled to play in Miami against the Marlins on Tuesday. The Phillies began Tuesday with losses in seven of their last nine games.

