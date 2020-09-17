PHILADELPHIA – Bryce Harper is giving Phillies fans a reason to tune in Thursday night.
Harper hit home runs in first two at-bats.
They were no ordinary blasts.
Harper hit a 90 mph fastball from New York Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo 433 feet over the center field fence in the bottom of the first.
In the bottom of the second, Harper hit a 95 mph Lugo fastball 445 feet off the facing of the right field upper deck.
Harper had been in a slump before Thursday with just one home run and one RBI this month.
The Phillies lead the Mets 6-3 after two innings.
Check back more on this developing story
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.