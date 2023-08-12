MARGATE — Brigantine Beach Patrol's Jack Savell was a winner in two-thirds of the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday at the Decatur Avenue beach.

That was enough to give Brigantine its first outright South Jersey team title since 1979.

Savell rowed bow and brother Joe Savell was the stern as they won the doubles row in 15 minutes, 43 seconds in lane 15 at the southern end of the beach. The Savell's were five seconds ahead of Longport's Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey, who were at the northern end.

With the championship on the line in the singles row, the last of three races, Jack Savell won in 5:10, beating McGrath by one second and edging third-place Chris Spiers of Margate (the 2022 winner) by two seconds.

With the scoring being 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places, Brigantine scored 11 points, the other point being a fifth-place finish by James Haney in the swim. Defending champion Margate was second with nine points and Longport took third with eight.

"In the doubles, we (Brigantine and the competition) were probably neck and neck at opposite ends (of the beach), and we were trying to get the lead," said Jack Savell, 21, a rising junior rower for Cornell University. "It was a tight race all the way down. It ended up being (a win by) about a couple boat lengths.

"It feels awesome (to be a South Jersey champion). I want to thank my coach, Rob Canavan, for helping us and encouraging us throughout this whole time, and my dad (Paul Savell, Canavan's former rowing partner for Brigantine) has been a great help too. I'm happy to be rowing with my brother Joey."

Joe Savell, 19, said it was hard to tell who was leading the doubles row as the boats neared the shore. "It was all super-close between us, Avalon, Atlantic City and Longport," Joe Savell said. "It was a barnburner. It came down to it. We caught a wave that helped a lot. We caught up like the last 100 meters of the race and passed Avalon (Gary James Nagle and Dave Giulian). They were leading most of the way."

Brigantine's other South Jersey team championship was a tie in 1992 with Avalon and Ocean City is the era in which there were ties for the event's team title.

"It feels really good to win it," said Kip Emig, the Brigantine Beach Patrol chief. "We've had a great season this year. This is our sixth team win (Brigantine competes in many lifeguard events, including some on Long Beach Island and other places). This morning in our meeting we said, 'Hey, tonight is about the best of the best'.

"We've had all these relay wins, paddleboarding, swimming relays, boat relays, short races. But tonight was all about, 'You're the best of the best in Brigantine. Let's see what you guys can do,' and they were unbelievable."

Atlantic City's Charles Schreiner won the swim in 13:25, beating friend Zach Vasser of Margate by 24 seconds. Defending champion Dolan Grisbaum of Avalon was two seconds behind Vasser in third.

"I knew I'd be able to push myself for top three," said Schreiner, 17, a rising senior at Egg Harbor Township High School. "We all do everything very distinctively and very differently. I knew it was going to come down to me making my move at the right time and really feeding off the energy of them behind me. It feels great, I'm really, really excited. But tough race for sure.

"Zach and I stuck together right around the singles flags (on the way in). Coming in I didn't want him to get in front of me, so I swam as hard as I could and gave it everything I had to touch (the rope finish line) first."

Vasser won the swim on Aug. 4 at the Margate Beach World War II Memorials, and Schreiner was second. The Savells also won the doubles at the Margate Memorials.

Team scoring: 1. Brigantine 11; 2. Margate 9; 3. Longport 8; 4. Atlantic City 7; 5. Avalon 6; 6. (tie) Sea Isle City and Ocean City 2.

Doubles row: 1. Brigantine (Jack Savell-Joe Savell) 15:43; 2. Longport (Mike McGrath-Sean Duffey) 15:48; 3. Avalon (Gary James Nagle-Dave Giulian) 15:49; 4. Margate (Hayden Smallwood-Bob Bechtel) 15:55; 5. Atlantic City (Sean Blair-Rick Blair) 15:56.

Swim: 1. Charles Schreiner, Atlantic City 13:25; 2. Zach Vasser, Margate 13:49; 3. Dolan Grisbaum, Avalon 13:51; 4. Dylan DeWitt, Ocean City 14:35; 5. James Haney, Brigantine 15:05.

Singles row: 1. Jack Savell, Brigantine 5:10; 2. Mike McGrath, Longport 5:11; 3. Chris Spiers, Margate 5:12; 4. Danny Rogers, Sea Isle City 5:20; 5. Sean Blair, Atlantic City 5:24.

