Bridgeton and Middle Twp. baseball teams play crazy game Tuesday and it's still not over

The Middle Township and Bridgeton high school baseball teams played a topsy-turvy game Tuesday night.

Things got a bit crazier Wednesday morning.

When the game was over Tuesday night, Middle appeared to win 22-20 in eight innings.

But Wednesday morning Bridgeton coach Mike Valella said the game will be resumed at a later date in the top of the seventh with Bridgeton leading 19-18.

What happened?

That was the score when Middle came to bat in the top of the seventh. The Panthers batted out of order in that inning.

The No. 2 hitter batted first instead of the leadoff hitter. Valella pointed out the mistake and the umpires declared an out.

The umpires then ruled that leadoff hitter was up. That hitter singled and went to third on a throwing error and later scored the tying run on a two-out double.

But Valella protested that the No. 2 hitter should have been at the plate because under baseball rules you cannot declare an out and not have a spot in the batting order account for that out.