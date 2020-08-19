KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Joel Embiid spoke candidly Monday night of his need to get more shot attempts.
One might argue that the timing wasn’t right. The Philadelphia 76ers had just lost 109-101 to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their opening-round playoff series.
But ...
“That’s what we need from him,” coach Brett Brown said Tuesday of Embiid speaking out. “I respect it very much.”
Brown intended to help Embiid get more shots in Wednesday’s Game 2, which ended too late for Thursday’s print edition, and moving forward in the series. He believes Embiid generally feels what he said, and that he should feel that way.
Joel Embiid paced the Sixers with 26 points on 8-for-15 shooting and a game-high 16 rebounds.
“Whatever the stats are, I’ve got to do more,” Embiid said following Monday’s game. “I’ve got one job to do — carry us. I’m going to need my teammates to help me, but I need to do more.
“I’ve got to take more shots, I’ve got to be more aggressive, I’ve got to help my teammates.”
Tobias Harris thinks being more organized offensively will help Embiid get the ball more. He knows the Sixers have to find him during mismatches.
“Us being able to get him more easy looks would only come from us being more organized and just having a good flow,” Harris said. “If we were able to get some higher-percentage looks, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”
To know the Sixers is to know they like having multiple players occupying space in the post.
Brown was asked Monday if there’s any thought about having four players spacing behind the arc while Embiid posts up.
“Zero,” he responded. “It’s doesn’t make me right, but this is my experience. I lived with Tim Duncan for five NBA Finals [with the San Antonio Spurs], four of which we won in 12 years with Pop (coach Gregg Popovich).
“I’m very privileged to experience the world of a post player as it relates to spacing and schemes how people came at them.”
Brown said having four players on the perimeter makes it easier for defenders to double-team a post player.
“As a result, it’s too crowded,” he said.
Brown believes Embiid would have an easier outlet against a double-team by having at least one teammate in the dunker spot — just outside the paint along the baseline — instead of all four behind the arc.
“If you don’t occupy the dunker, it’s my opinion that (Celtics guard) Marcus Smart or (Jayson) Tatum or Jaylen Brown goes down to double-team Joel, which they do often,” he said. “If you pass out of that, their athletes can put out fires with three-on-four way easier than two-on-three.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.