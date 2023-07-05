Stafford Township’s Brantley Anderson pitched a four-inning no-hitter Monday as the Stafford 8-10 softball team beat Lower/Middle Township 11-0 in a District 16 game.
Anderson struck out 11 and walked three.
Carmella Thompson, Renata Montgomery and Kieran Merlo each went 2 for 2. Mia Garzon, Lexie Bucior, Claire Campoli, Anderson and Vienna Frustieri each got one hit and scored.
Stafford ended pool play as the No. 1 seed and will host a District 16 playoff semifinal game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Doc Cramer Field.
