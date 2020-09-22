After this season is over, Brandon Workman might be one of the most remembered pitchers in Phillies history.
For all the wrong reasons.
Workman’s Philadelphia struggles continued Tuesday night when he allowed a two-run walkoff home run to Yadiel Hernandez as the Washington Nationals swept a doubleheader from the Phillies with an 8-7 win in the second game. Philadelphia (27-29) is seeing its hopes for its postseason berth since 2011 slipping away.
“My confidence is fine,” Workman said. “I still expected to get the job done every time out. I’m not doing that obviously. I’m doing it a career worst at this point. I’m working hard trying to figure it out.”
Hernandez pulled a 90 mph cutter from Workman over the right field fence for a two run home run.
“Honestly, my stuff was pretty crisp,” he said. “The guy put a good swing on the pitch. That seems to be what’s happening to me a lot lately. I made bad pitches earlier when I got here. I’ve got to keep working and get back to where I know I’m capable of being and where I expect myself to be.”
The Phillies acquired Workman in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on last month. He was supposed to boost a bullpen that had struggled early in this COVID-19 shortened 60-game season.
He had a career season with Boston in 2019, saving 16 games and allowing just 29 hits in 71 2/3 innings.
But his numbers with the Phillies are hard to fathom.
He has allowed 23 hits and 11 runs in 13 innings. He’s saved five games but is 1-4. Workman has allowed runs in seven of his 14 Philadelphia appearances.
“This isn’t what I was looking for when I came over here or what the team was looking for,” he said. ‘This wasn’t what the plan was.”
Workman said he’s tried to make adjustments. He’s watched video of himself from more successful past season.
“I’ve worked on a lot of different things,” he said, “with a lot of different people.”
The Philadelphia lost the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader 5-1 as starting pitcher Aaron Nola allowed five runs – three earned – in six innings. Philadelphia is scheduled to finish the series in Washington on Wednesday night and then finish the season in Tampa against the Rays from Friday-Sunday.
“These our games we have to win,” Workman said. “Personally, I have to do my my job light years better than I’m doing it right now.”
