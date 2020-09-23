Brandon Workman, Phillies bullpen running out of time to improve

After this season is over, Brandon Workman might be one of the most remembered pitchers in Phillies history.
For all the wrong reasons.
Workman’s Philadelphia struggles continued Tuesday night when he allowed a two-run walkoff home run to Yadiel Hernandez, as the Washington Nationals swept a doubleheader from the Phillies with an 8-7 win in the second game. Philadelphia (27-29) is seeing its hopes for its first postseason berth since 2011 slipping away.
“My confidence is fine,” Workman said. “I still expect to get the job done every time out. I’m not doing that obviously. I’m doing it at a career-worst (rate) at this point. I’m working hard trying to figure it out.”
Hernandez pulled a 90 mph cutter from Workman over the right field fence for his first-career home run. Hernandez is a 32-year-old rookie and is the oldest player in major-league history to have his first career home run be a walkoff blast.
“Honestly, my stuff was pretty crisp,” Workman said. “The guy put a good swing on the pitch. That seems to be what’s happening to me a lot lately. I made bad pitches earlier when I got here. I’ve got to keep working and get back to where I know I’m capable of being and where I expect myself to be.”
The Phillies acquired Workman in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on last month. He was supposed to boost a bullpen that had struggled early in this COVID-19-shortened 60-game season.
He had a career season with Boston in 2019, saving 16 games and allowing just 29 hits in 71 2/3 innings. No one expected him to pitch at that level again, but his numbers with the Phillies are hard to fathom.
The seven-year veteran has allowed 23 hits and 11 runs in 13 innings. He’s saved five games but is 1-4. Workman has allowed runs in seven of his 14 Philadelphia appearances.
“This isn’t what I was looking for when I came over here or what the team was looking for,” he said. ‘This wasn’t what the plan was.”
Workman said he’s tried to make adjustments. He’s watched video of himself from more successful past seasons.
“I’ve worked on a lot of different things,” he said, “with a lot of different people.”
But none of that has worked, and Workman has become the face of a bullpen that has allowed 240 hits and 154 runs in 176 innings pitched.
"I know this has happened to other bullpens," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said, "but I personally have never been a part of one that has struggled (like this).
"It's hard to explain. We've worked at it and tried to get them right. They've had success in the past. For whatever reason, it hasn't happened here. It's extremely frustrating."
The top three teams in each division, plus two wild card teams, will make the postseason. Philadelphia began Wednesday trailing the second-place Miami Marlins (28-27) by 1.5 games in the National League East. The Phillies also started Wednesday behind the Milwaukee Brewers (27-27), the Cincinnati Reds (28-28) and the San Francisco Giants (27-27) in the wild-card race.
Philadelphia is scheduled to finish the series in Washington on Wednesday night and then wrap up the season in Tampa against the Rays from Friday to Sunday.
“These are games we have to win,” Workman said. “Personally, I have to do my my job light years better than I’m doing it right now.”
Unfortunately, Workman and the rest of the Phillies bullpen are running out of time.
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.