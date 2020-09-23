Brandon Workman, Phillies bullpen running out of time to improve

After this season is over, Brandon Workman might be one of the most remembered pitchers in Phillies history.

For all the wrong reasons.

Workman’s Philadelphia struggles continued Tuesday night when he allowed a two-run walkoff home run to Yadiel Hernandez, as the Washington Nationals swept a doubleheader from the Phillies with an 8-7 win in the second game. Philadelphia (27-29) is seeing its hopes for its first postseason berth since 2011 slipping away.

“My confidence is fine,” Workman said. “I still expect to get the job done every time out. I’m not doing that obviously. I’m doing it at a career-worst (rate) at this point. I’m working hard trying to figure it out.”

Hernandez pulled a 90 mph cutter from Workman over the right field fence for his first-career home run. Hernandez is a 32-year-old rookie and is the oldest player in major-league history to have his first career home run be a walkoff blast.

“Honestly, my stuff was pretty crisp,” Workman said. “The guy put a good swing on the pitch. That seems to be what’s happening to me a lot lately. I made bad pitches earlier when I got here. I’ve got to keep working and get back to where I know I’m capable of being and where I expect myself to be.”