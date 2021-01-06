Bradly Beal scores 60, but the Sixers behind Joel Embiid hold off Wizards

As he has been often this season, Embiid was the difference in the game. With the score tied at 131, the center scored in the lane, sank three foul shots and made a 3-pointer to put Philadelphia up 139-131 with 1 minute, 55 seconds left.

"They pay me to take over the game," Embiid said. "They play me to dominate. I just did my job."

Beal eventually cooled off, scoring just three points in the fourth quarter. He finished 20 of 35 from the floor and 7 of 10 from beyond the arc. Seth Curry scored 28 for Philadelphia, making 6 of 7 3-point attempts.

"We'll take the win," Rivers said. "We're not going to win them all pretty."

The Sixers, who have beaten two teams with winning records in the Orlando Magic (5-2) and New York Knicks (4-3), now get ready their first tough stretch of the season.

They play at the Brooklyn Nets (4-4) on Thursday, host the Denver Nuggets (3-4) on Saturday and then after playing at Atlanta on Monday, host the Miami Heat (3-3) on Tuesday and Jan. 12.

Brooklyn is an Eastern Conference contender. Denver reached the Western Conference final, while Miami won the Eastern Conference last season.

"I'm excited," Embiid said of the upcoming stretch. "I want to see how we react and how we against the top teams."

