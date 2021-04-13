Boxer Claressa Shields to make MMA debut in Atlantic City

The world's top female boxer Claressa Shields is ready to expand her audience.

The three-division world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist announced Tuesday morning in an interview with "Good Morning America" that she will make her mixed martial arts debut on June 10 in Atlantic City.

"Going through the pandemic, it was a depressing time for me," Shields said in the GMA interview. "I wasn't in the ring. I had gained a whole bunch of weight. I've accomplished everything in boxing. In my mind, you know what it's time to try MMA."

An opponent was not announced for her debut, which will be part of the Professional Fighters League card at Ocean Casino Resort's Ovation Hall. The fight will be televised on ESPN2. In December, the 26-year-old Shields announced that she signed with the PFL to make her MMA debut as part of a series of special attraction fights in 2021.

Shields is 11-0 with two knockouts as a boxer and has fought twice in Atlantic City. On April 13, 2019, she defeated Christina Hammer by unanimous decision at Boardwalk Hall to win the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and WBC world middleweight titles. On Jan. 10, 2020, she defeated Ivana Habazin by unanimous decision at Ocean to win the WBC and WBO light middleweight titles.