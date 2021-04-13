 Skip to main content
Boxer Claressa Shields to make MMA debut in Atlantic City
Boxer Claressa Shields to make MMA debut in Atlantic City

The world's top female boxer Claressa Shields is ready to expand her audience.

The three-division world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist announced Tuesday morning in an interview with "Good Morning America" that she will make her mixed martial arts debut on June 10 in Atlantic City.

"Going through the pandemic, it was a depressing time for me," Shields said in the GMA interview. "I wasn't in the ring. I had gained a whole bunch of weight. I've accomplished everything in boxing. In my mind, you know what it's time to try MMA."

An opponent was not announced for her debut, which will be part of the Professional Fighters League card at Ocean Casino Resort's Ovation Hall. The fight will be televised on ESPN2. In December, the 26-year-old Shields announced that she signed with the PFL to make her MMA debut as part of a series of special attraction fights in 2021.

Shields is 11-0 with two knockouts as a boxer and has fought twice in Atlantic City. On April 13, 2019, she defeated Christina Hammer by unanimous decision at Boardwalk Hall to win the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and WBC world middleweight titles. On Jan. 10, 2020, she defeated Ivana Habazin by unanimous decision at Ocean to win the WBC and WBO light middleweight titles.

According to MMAFighting.com, it's not known yet what weight class Shields will compete in MMA. In her most recent boxing fight against Marie-Eve Dicaire, she weighed in at 153.6 pounds. Shields won that fight by unanimous decision to claim the vacant IBF and WBA light middleweight titles.

PFL's 2021 season begins on April 23 with a 10-fight card at Ocean Casino Hotel headlined by Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard. Other fight cards to be held at the casino are on May 6, June 10, June 17 and June 25.

No fans will be permitted as part of the league's six-week regular season. Ocean was previously a stop in the PFL’s 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The 2021 season features the return of two-time reigning PFL Women’s Lightweight Champion Kayla Harrison, who is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo.

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179

MMelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

