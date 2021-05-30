Boston College wins its 1st women's lacrosse championship: Briefs

Charlotte North broke the single season NCAA goals record and No. 4 seed Boston College won its first women’s lacrosse national championship with a 16-10 win over No. 3 seed Syracuse in the NCAA championship game on Sunday in Towson, Maryland.
North had six goals to finish with 102 for the season and passed Stony Brook’s Courtney Murphy (100, 2016) on her fifth goal with 16:39 left in the second half.
Boston College (18-3) led 9-8 at halftime and pulled away after the break, scoring six of the first seven goals to build a 15-9 lead with 13:39 to go.
The Eagles appeared in the previous three NCAA championship games, losing to Maryland in 2017 and 2019, and James Madison in 2018.
Asa Goldstock had four saves for the Orange (17-4) and became Syracuse’s all-time saves leader, reaching 663 in her career and passing Liz Hogan (660, 2008-11).
Canada moves on: Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and two assists and Canada beat winless Italy 7-1 on Sunday in the world hockey championship in Riga, Latvia, to move into a fourth-place tie in Group B.
WNBA coach quits: Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes abruptly announced his retirement on Sunday, saying the rigors of being a head coach in the WNBA has taken a toll. Hughes, 66, said he will continue to serve as an assistant coach for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics, but he is handing over the duties of leading the Storm to assistant Noelle Quinn.
Moto3 racer dies: Swiss motorcycle rider Jason Dupasquier has died following a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, the Careggi Hospital in Florence announced Sunday. He was 19.
“Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries,” MotoGP said in a statement.
Dupasquier was involved in an accident with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of Saturday’s session, which was immediately red-flagged.
— Associated Press
