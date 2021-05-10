Black sea bass season opens Saturday; summer flounder season on May 22

Striped bass continues to be the main event.

And we are headed toward the opening of black sea bass season Saturday, followed by May 22 with the start of the search for fan-favorite summer flounder.

Black drumfish are starting to make some noise in Delaware Bay, some nice weakfish are scattered throughout and a few beauty bluefish are getting active.

Almost sounds like summer, doesn’t it?

Oh, and white perch are still biting.

Lots of stuff going on all around South Jersey, including some tournament dates coming right up.

Party boats are splashed and charter boats are geared up for the upcoming black sea bass blitz.

Bob Rush has the Starfish party boat prepared to launch the season from Sea Isle City. That popular 70-foot long craft will sail from 8 a.m. daily.

Down the coast by a few miles, Irv Hurd has the party boat Miss Avalon equally itching to launch. Miss Avalon’s dock departure from Avalon Fishing Center is also scheduled for 8 a.m. They do not take reservations, and the captain’s message is that they might leave early if at capacity.