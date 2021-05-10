Black sea bass season opens Saturday; summer flounder season on May 22

Striped bass continues to be the main event.
And we are headed toward the opening of black sea bass season Saturday, followed by May 22 with the start of the search for fan-favorite summer flounder.
Black drumfish are starting to make some noise in Delaware Bay, some nice weakfish are scattered throughout and a few beauty bluefish are getting active.
Almost sounds like summer, doesn’t it?
Oh, and white perch are still biting.
Lots of stuff going on all around South Jersey, including some tournament dates coming right up.
Party boats are splashed and charter boats are geared up for the upcoming black sea bass blitz.
Bob Rush has the Starfish party boat prepared to launch the season from Sea Isle City. That popular 70-foot long craft will sail from 8 a.m. daily.
Down the coast by a few miles, Irv Hurd has the party boat Miss Avalon equally itching to launch. Miss Avalon’s dock departure from Avalon Fishing Center is also scheduled for 8 a.m. They do not take reservations, and the captain’s message is that they might leave early if at capacity.
Those two craft will seek black seas bass. Indications were that they were plentiful offshore at the end of the tautog season.
Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City said emphatically Monday that striped bass are big, big, big!
There are two contests for different tastes this weekend.
The 39th Karl J. Boehret Surf Fishing Tournament is Saturday. This is an Association of Surf Angling Club event on the beaches of Sea Isle City. It is sponsored by the Delaware Surf Anglers and open to the public.
The entry fee is $60 for six-member teams and $10 for individuals.
Go to asaconline.org for details.
The 17th Middle Township Drumfish Tournament will run from noon Friday to the weigh-in deadline of noon Sunday at Grassy Sound Marina in North Wildwood.
The entry fees of $150 for boats and $10 for individuals are due by Thursday.
Go to middletownship.com.
The Local Boys Flounder contest will be held opening day (May 22) and headquartered at Hackney’s Boat Yard in Egg Harbor Township.
This one has a two-day sign up from 5 to 8 p.m. May 20 and 21. The entry fee is $40 per boat, and the boundary is Hereford Inlet to Little Egg Harbor Inlet.
Feliciano said he got reports of 20 striper that measured more than 45 inches. They want meat, he said. Fishing for striper with natural baits such as bunker, eels or clam requires employing in-line circle hooks.
Feliciano weighed his first kingfish and reported bluefish in Lakes Bay and weakfish around the rockpiles of Absecon Inlet.
Bob Duckenfield reported from Jim’s Bait and Tackle in Cape May that they have weakfish around the Cape May jetties, striped bass on the beach and black drumfish in Delaware Bay.
He said it sounds like a good start to the drum run that is an important fishery for Delaware Bay fishers.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Mike Shepherd:
609-350-0388
