Black sea bass contributing to a terrific early-June variety

Brian Houf caught it, and it was among four keepers on a three-fisher crew of Galloway Township residents that included captain Bill Emmel and his daughter Ashley.

Brain said it was his first time out for flounder this season but that the captain has been doing very well.

The surf also gave up quality summer flounder in Brigantine.

Arlene Perkowski pulled two out of the suds that weighed 2 pounds, 15 ounces and 2-10.

Perkowski is a well-known surfcaster in Brigantine, and those fish are 1-2 in the early going of the Riptide summer fishing contest, according to owner Andy Grossman.

Mike O’Neill returned the Stray Cat party boat to the dock at Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet on Monday afternoon with another great sea bass haul. He had six fishers on board, and five had their limits of 10. The other picked off nine.

They also had a few ling. He was fishing the rock piles 10 to 12 miles off.

Tourney talkThe unabated catch of summer flounder is great timing for an annual contest this Saturday.