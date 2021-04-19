Black drumfish, weakfish, kingfish and even a bluefish join the springtime mix in South Jersey

Striped bass continue to improve in quality, white perch remain unabated and tautog round out the big three in South Jersey fishing.
And now we are documenting black drumfish, weakfish and kingfish here and there in the surf, and even a rare, for this time of year, bluefish.
Throw in some winter flounder reported by some dedicated to them, and we are building toward an impressive spring variety here in South Jersey.
One neat family-fun outing happened on an Atlantic City rockpile when dad Walter and son Khyri Lewis of Bridgeton each picked a keeper striped bass (photo on B4). Khyri also connected with a beautiful weakfish.
Walter said he has been fishing freshwater and saltwater since he was 4. He is 49, Khyri 28.
Walter said his favorite is weakfish, picking up his knowledge on the Miss Fortescue on Delaware Bay trips back in the day, and largemouth bass in the lakes and ponds on chilly days.
Walt uses lures and says the trick when fishing for weakfish is to know when to cast small lures and when to employ big lures.
OK, back to striped bass.
Cliff Higbee at Higbee’s Bait and Tackle in Fortescue said they had such a good weekend with “nice” fish and people fishing all over the beach there on Delaware Bay.
He counted a 49-inch, two 44-inch and a number of 32-inch-range striper. One of three striped bass still have roe, he said Monday morning.
We are allowed one striped bass daily possession measuring between 28 inches to less than 38 inches, and we are required to employ in-line circle hooks when using natural baits such as bloodworm, bunker, eels or clam.
Cliff also said the crowds cleaned him out of bloodworm, the favored bait right now for striper.
He was pitching night crawlers as relievers. Might try clam or bunker, but they do not seem to be very effective.
And Cliff said the beach is where it is happening, not from boats.
Back on the beachfront, Hunter Peck picked a 41-inch striper Sunday out of the Brigantine surf and put it back after he documented the catch with a photo he sent to Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine. Hunter is from West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Andy Grossman at Riptide also posted a photo of a 17-pound black drumfish caught by 10-year old local Luke Callahan that took the lead in that category in the Riptide Spring Surf Fishing Derby.
The Landisville Gunning Club resumed its popular white perch contest Saturday. One of the cool things about the renewal was that they had more than 300 competitors, according to club contact Shaun Hargraves.
Hargraves sent a message with the news that John Bramin and Mike Pacitti swept first place with heaviest three fish that weighed 6.70 pounds, including the lunker that went 1.65 pounds. That earned a combined $2,500 in prize money.
White perch have been solid in the rivers and streams.
Bloodworm is the top bait for them.
Tautog are thick, too. Mike O’Neill said after bringing the charter boat Stray Cat back to the dock at Seaview Harbor Monday afternoon that fishing is “pretty good.”
He said most everyone on board gets their limit of tog. He also said anyone who wants to catch tog “better hurry up” because the current season for them closes at the end of the month.
Mike always adds a little color to his reports, this time by saying the water temps have hit 51 degrees out in the ocean and they added to the variety with a couple of codfish.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Mike Shepherd:
609-350-0388
