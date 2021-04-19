Black drumfish, weakfish, kingfish and even a bluefish join the springtime mix in South Jersey

He counted a 49-inch, two 44-inch and a number of 32-inch-range striper. One of three striped bass still have roe, he said Monday morning.

We are allowed one striped bass daily possession measuring between 28 inches to less than 38 inches, and we are required to employ in-line circle hooks when using natural baits such as bloodworm, bunker, eels or clam.

Cliff also said the crowds cleaned him out of bloodworm, the favored bait right now for striper.

He was pitching night crawlers as relievers. Might try clam or bunker, but they do not seem to be very effective.

And Cliff said the beach is where it is happening, not from boats.

Back on the beachfront, Hunter Peck picked a 41-inch striper Sunday out of the Brigantine surf and put it back after he documented the catch with a photo he sent to Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine. Hunter is from West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Andy Grossman at Riptide also posted a photo of a 17-pound black drumfish caught by 10-year old local Luke Callahan that took the lead in that category in the Riptide Spring Surf Fishing Derby.