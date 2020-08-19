Canyon Club Resort Marina

High-dollar fishing boats at the dock of the Canyon Club. Local fishermen often serve as captain and mates on these multimillion dollar sport fishing boats during the Mid-Atlantic tournament held a the Canyon Club in Lower Township . The locals usually can't afford such boats, or even the entry fees at these upscale tournaments, but they get to live the dream by working on them. They can often cash in big if the boat catches a money fish. Photo from Aug. 23, 2011. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard

Jay Allen, aboard Doug Allen’s Big Oil from North Cape May, reeled in a 77-pound white marlin Tuesday on the second day of the 2020 MidAtlantic tournament.

The catch, weighed at the Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May, leads the white marlin category. Russ Garufi, of Bishopville, Maryland, caught a 65-pound white marlin aboard his Effie Mae to move into second place.

Sunny skies with a light breeze highlighted both of the tournament’s venues Tuesday. The second location is the Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland.

According to a release from the tournament, 143 boats of the 183 field sailed out Tuesday. Sea conditions were said to be “sporty.”

MJ captain Mike Yacco, of Jupiter, Florida, leads the tuna category after his angler, John Arceri caught a 189-pound big eye tuna.

Jeremey Blount, of Ocean City, Maryland, is in second after weighing a 63-pound yellowfin aboard his Wrecker.

Jay Mascaro, of Jamison, Pennsylvania, caught a 62-pound yellowfin aboard his Meraki to move into third.

In the dolphin category, Steve Summers, aboard his Christine Marie, of Potomac, Maryland, caught a 33-pounder to take the lead.

Michael Peete, of New Castle, Delaware, is in second after catching a 32-pounder on his No Quarter. Charley Pereira, of Nags Head, North Carolina, is in third after reeling in a 21-pounder aboard his Sushi.

No qualifying blue marlin and wahoo were weighed, which make those categories wide open. The tournament concludes Friday. There is a cash prize of $4,011,920.

