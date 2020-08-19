Jay Allen, aboard Doug Allen’s Big Oil from North Cape May, reeled in a 77-pound white marlin Tuesday on the second day of the 2020 MidAtlantic tournament.
The catch, weighed at the Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May, leads the white marlin category. Russ Garufi, of Bishopville, Maryland, caught a 65-pound white marlin aboard his Effie Mae to move into second place.
Sunny skies with a light breeze highlighted both of the tournament’s venues Tuesday. The second location is the Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland.
According to a release from the tournament, 143 boats of the 183 field sailed out Tuesday. Sea conditions were said to be “sporty.”
MJ captain Mike Yacco, of Jupiter, Florida, leads the tuna category after his angler, John Arceri caught a 189-pound big eye tuna.
Jeremey Blount, of Ocean City, Maryland, is in second after weighing a 63-pound yellowfin aboard his Wrecker.
Jay Mascaro, of Jamison, Pennsylvania, caught a 62-pound yellowfin aboard his Meraki to move into third.
In the dolphin category, Steve Summers, aboard his Christine Marie, of Potomac, Maryland, caught a 33-pounder to take the lead.
Michael Peete, of New Castle, Delaware, is in second after catching a 32-pounder on his No Quarter. Charley Pereira, of Nags Head, North Carolina, is in third after reeling in a 21-pounder aboard his Sushi.
No qualifying blue marlin and wahoo were weighed, which make those categories wide open. The tournament concludes Friday. There is a cash prize of $4,011,920.
