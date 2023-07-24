The offshore Jimmy Johnson Quest for the Ring Atlantic City had solid, steady catches of big-game species last week.

Then, fishing locally turned into a crazy weekend with the super weather likely the catalyst.

“Big, big” summer flounder were reported by Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City. Lots of fish and lots of big fish were weighed or certified at One-Stop. He said one fisher measured three summer flounder at 22, 20 and 17 inches.

Noel weighed summer flounder that went 7.8, 7.0 and 6.2 pounds brought in by customers fishing around and in Absecon Inlet. And he revealed that summer flounder have learned “all about Gulp” and now are biting on minnow.

Mike O’Neill had the Stray Cat charter/open boat back at Seaview Harbor in Great Egg Harbor Inlet by noon Monday. He said the summer flounder fishing is “100 times better” this year than last, with a lot of “rod bending” while fishing 8 to 12 miles off. He said they are catching a lot of legal fish measuring 18-inch plus and under the 17-inch minimum but few legal slot fish.

O’Neill is running open boat trips three days a week in addition to his charters. He said to call him at 609-602-1114 for info.

C.J Walsh reported from Moran’s Bait and Tackle in Avalon that they also had a great weekend in Cape May County waters. He said they have summer flounder weighing 4 to 5 pounds on the inshore reefs, plus triggerfish and striped bass. Croaker have been plentiful in the back bays.

“It’s all good!” he said.

He also said bluefin tuna are inside 20 miles and off to the Washington Canyon. He said sharks are attacking the tuna.

Johnson tourney

South Jersey captains, crews and craft continued to clean up in the big-time Jimmy Johnson Quest for the Ring Atlantic City tournament.

The contest with a million-dollar guaranteed purse was held last week, headquartered at the Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City. The tournament attracted 80 craft and recorded 68 qualifying fish.

The Avalon-based boat TLC had another tournament heaviest fish — a 598-pound blue marlin. The 53-foot TLC was assigned the tournament No. 1 and looks as though they might get that designation again next year.

Devin O’Neill was the fisher of record when they defeated the blue marlin last week. Last year’s finest fish weighed 437 pounds and was caught by non other than O’Neill.

TLC also weighed the second heaviest, a 69.8-pound white marlin.

MJs out of Cape May with Dante Soriente the fisher had the heaviest tuna, a 198.8-pound bigeye.

Polarizer with George Robinson of South Jersey Yacht Sales had the heaviest dolphin (aka dorado and mahi) on his Polarizer out of Cape May. It weighed 29.1 pounds.

Go to jjfishweek.com for all the details.

Open houses on pier

The Ocean City Fishing Club will resume its free public open houses on the club fishing pier at 14th Street on the Boardwalk.

The first one is this Thursday, and the second is Aug. 10, both running from 6 to 8 p.m. and coinciding with the city’s family nights on the Boardwalk.

The public is encouraged to donate non-perishable food items or make a cash donation to the Ocean City Food Cupboard, a tradition started in 2020 when the OCFC celebrated its centennial. All donations go to the cupboard are in memory of longtime OCFC member Bob Roth, who died in 2022.

Thanks to OCFC publicity chairman Greg Borak for providing the info.

He also included the announcement about a surf fishing tournament for youths age 8 to 16 scheduled for Aug. 12 on the north end beach of Ocean City.

Registration will open at 9 a.m. with fishing from 10 to noon followed by an awards ceremony.