Ben Simmons takes "a business" approach to trade talk

PHILADELPHIA – Ben Simmons called basketball a business Thursday night.

Simmons started slowly but finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for his 30th career triple double as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 125-108 at Wells Fargo Center.

There was extra attention on Simmons on Thursday because on Wednesday the Sixers standout standout was mentioned prominently in trade talks for superstar guard James Harden. The Houston Rockets eventually traded Harden to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

"I mean, this a business," Simmons said after Thursday’s game. "Things like that happen. Only thing I can control is, how I approach my workouts, the games and my day-to-day thing. So, I'm just trying to be professional and to do the right thing and help my team get wins."

Simmons responded “of course” when asked if he was happy to be in Philadelphia.

“I come in here and work every day," he said. “I had a great time tonight. I'm blessed. I get to play the game I love every day at the highest level in the world. There's far worse things going on the world. I'm in a blessed position. If you told me I would never play the game again, that'd be a different story."

