Ben Simmons sinks 3-pointer as 76ers roll to easy win

It could be the first sign that 2021 will be a better year.

In the waning hours of 2020, Ben Simmons caught a pass in the right corner. Without hesitation, the Philadelphia 76ers standout shot a 3-pointer that hit nothing but net.

The 3-pointer came early in the first quarter, but it was the most talked about subject to come out of Philadelphia’s 116-92 road win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday. The Sixers (4-1) have won two straight.

“Those are the shots I work on – corner threes,” Simmons said. “I felt comfortable taking it, so I knocked it down.

Simmons was far from the Sixers only “hot” shooter from beyond the arc. Philadelphia was 15 for 33 from 3-point range. Tobias Harris (20 points) sank 3 of 4 3-pointers. Seth Curry (21 points) made 5 of 7.

But the focus was on Simmons, whose reluctance to shoot the 3-pointer is one of basketball’s most discussed and debated topics.

Simmons (nine points, 10 rebounds, eight assists) entered the game just 2 for 24 on 3-point attempts in his career. His last 3-pointer before Thursday came Dec. 7, 2019.