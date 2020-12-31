Ben Simmons sinks 3-pointer as 76ers roll to easy win

It could be the first sign that 2021 will be a better year.
In the waning hours of 2020, Ben Simmons caught a pass in the right corner. Without hesitation, the Philadelphia 76ers standout shot a 3-pointer that hit nothing but net.
The 3-pointer came early in the first quarter, but it was the most talked about subject to come out of Philadelphia’s 116-92 road win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday. The Sixers (4-1) have won two straight.
“Those are the shots I work on – corner threes,” Simmons said. “I felt comfortable taking it, so I knocked it down.
Simmons was far from the Sixers only “hot” shooter from beyond the arc. Philadelphia was 15 for 33 from 3-point range. Tobias Harris (20 points) sank 3 of 4 3-pointers. Seth Curry (21 points) made 5 of 7.
But the focus was on Simmons, whose reluctance to shoot the 3-pointer is one of basketball’s most discussed and debated topics.
Simmons (nine points, 10 rebounds, eight assists) entered the game just 2 for 24 on 3-point attempts in his career. His last 3-pointer before Thursday came Dec. 7, 2019.
If the Simmons 3-pointer wasn’t enough. Sixers reserve center Dwight Howard sank a shot from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter.
Simmons and Howard worked on their perimeter shots together after the Sixers season opener on Dec. 23. Howard is now 10 for 69 from 3-point range in his 16-year NBA career.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
