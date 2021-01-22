 Skip to main content
Ben Simmons is aggressive on the court and makes his feelings known off it
Embiid dominates again in 76ers' 122-110 win over Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, right, dunks the ball with Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis, left, watching on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

 Chris Szagola

Ben Simmons made a statement on the court Friday night.

Afterwards, he made one off it.

Simmons scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 122-110 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Simmons finished with 15 points and 11 assists.

His stellar fourth-quarter performance came after Simmons struggled for the first three quarters. Simmons has had several lackluster offensive performances in the past few games.

His name was prominently mentioned in trade talks for superstar guard James Harden earlier this month.

After the game, Simons delivered what is probably so far Philadelphia’s post-game quote of the season.

"I don't go on Instagram. I don't go on Twitter," he said with a smile. "I can't really answer the question in terms of what people are saying. I don't give a (expletive) honestly. I'm trying to win games."

Simmons scored seven straight points in the fourth quarter to turn a four-point Philadelphia lead with five minutes left in the game into a 108-100 &6ers advantage with 4 minutes, 18 seconds left.

Simmons played much more aggressively during that stretch, which began with a tip-in and ended with a steal and dunk.

"We just had to put (the Celtics) away," Simmons said. "I caught them falling asleep a few times and tried to make plays for my teammates."

Simmons pointed out there aren't too many NBA players, who can defend point guards and centers. There aren't too many NBA players who can play point guard and power forward.

"It's rare," he said. "I'm going to continue to grow my game and get better for my team."

