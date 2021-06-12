 Skip to main content
Ben Simmons gets aggressive and leads 76ers to Game 3 win
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers had a simple message for Ben Simmons at halftime Friday night — be aggressive.

Simmons scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to help Philadelphia take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals series with a 127-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

"We just thought he passed up too many opportunities (in the first half), in the fast break, in the post,” Rivers said of his halftime conversation with Simmons. “So we told him we're going to come out and feature him on the post, and be aggressive, with the pass first.

"I always think when you start him out passing in the post, then he gets aggressive in the game. He was great for us. It's exactly what we need with his pace and power. It was great."

The debate about Simmons' offensive game is almost an obsession for 76ers fans and media. But what cannot be denied is that Philadelphia is a much better team when Simmons attacks the rim and looks to score.

Game 3 turned in the Sixers' favor in the first eight minutes of the third quarter.

In that stretch, Simmons did the following: Scored four of Philadelphia’s nine baskets and also had three assists; went 3 for 4 from the foul line;  and held Trae Young of Atlanta to zero points and just two assists.

The Sixers led 61-56 at halftime. With four minutes left in the quarter, Philadelphia was up 85-67.

“I was just trying to push the pace,” Simmons said. “Get in the lane, find my guys, stay aggressive. I think I did a good job that second half.”

Simmons finished 7 of 11 from the floor. He took as many shots in the third quarter (five) as he did in the entire first half.  His effort helped the Sixers overwhelm the Hawks, who had won 13 straight at home.

Joel Embiid scored 27 and had nine rebounds and eight assists. Tobias Harris sank 10 of 16 shots and scored 22. Young led Atlanta with 28.

Embiid said he too encouraged Simmons to be more aggressive on offense. Embiid noted the Hawks were double-teaming him at every opportunity.

"They didn't want me to touch the ball," Embiid said. "I just told him you need to be aggressive and you need to attack, because there's a lot of space. Just go out there and be dominant."

Furkan Korkmaz led another standout effort by the Sixers bench. He scored eight points in the first quarter and finished with 14 points.

Korkmaz’s performance was key because the 76ers starter Danny Green left with strained right calf four minutes into the game and did not return. Korkmaz started the second half in Green's place.

“As a player, you have to be ready,” Korkmaz said. “You might not get another opportunity.”

Philadelphia can take control of the series with a win in Game 4 in Atlanta, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The Sixers will need Simmons to continue to be the player he was in Friday's second half. In Friday's first half, he seemed to be going out of his way trying not to score at times.

"It's exhausting what we're asking Ben to do," Rivers said. "Follow Trae all around and push the ball with pace. It's tough, but he's young and has endurance."

Game 3 snapshot

Cheers: He might not have won the NBA MVP, but Joel Embiid is proving he just might be the league’s best player. Embiid scored 27, grabbed nine rebounds and had eight assists.

Jeers: Hawks center Clint Capela has been completely dominated by Embiid. He did grab 16 rebounds Friday, but Capela scored just eight points on 3-of-8 shooting. Capela was also a minus-12, which means the Sixers outscored Atlanta by 12 points when Capela was on the floor.

Unsung star: Furkan Korkmaz came off the 76ers bench to score 14 points, eight of them in the first quarter. Korkmaz, who had scored just seven points in the first two games of the series, was 3 of 6 from beyond the arc Friday.

Stat of the game: 6 for 23. That’s what the Hawks shot from 3-point range Friday. After shooting 20 for 47 from beyond the arc in Game 1, the Hawks are a combined 17 for 53 in games 2 and 3.

Quote of the game: "I've come a long way. I feel like this year the game has slowed down for me. The way I see the floor is different than previous years." — Embiid on his play in the series.

