Ben Simmons gets aggressive and leads 76ers to Game 3 win

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers had a simple message for Ben Simmons at halftime Friday night — be aggressive.

Simmons scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to help Philadelphia take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals series with a 127-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

"We just thought he passed up too many opportunities (in the first half), in the fast break, in the post,” Rivers said of his halftime conversation with Simmons. “So we told him we're going to come out and feature him on the post, and be aggressive, with the pass first.

"I always think when you start him out passing in the post, then he gets aggressive in the game. He was great for us. It's exactly what we need with his pace and power. It was great."

The debate about Simmons' offensive game is almost an obsession for 76ers fans and media. But what cannot be denied is that Philadelphia is a much better team when Simmons attacks the rim and looks to score.

Game 3 turned in the Sixers' favor in the first eight minutes of the third quarter.