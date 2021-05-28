Ben Simmons' believers and doubters need to chill out: Must Win

Attention, Ben Simmons believers.
Ben Simmons' doubters, you need to gather around, too.
Folks, we can’t go on like this.
Simmons’ value as a basketball player cannot dominate the conversation after every Philadelphia 76ers playoff game this spring.
That is exactly what has happened as the Sixers have jumped to 2-0 lead over the Washington Wizards in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Game 3 will be at 7p.m. Saturday in Washington.
The past few days, Simmons' doubters and believers have made political debates look more civil, and that is after two Sixers wins!
What’s going to happen after a loss or two?
The problem is people on both sides of the issue aren’t willing to admit that the other side has valid points.
Simmons had 15 assists and 15 rebounds in Philadelphia’s 125-118 Game 1 win Sunday. But he was 3 for 9 from the floor and 0 for 6 from the foul line. With 43 seconds left and the Sixers up five, he missed two foul shots. It could have been a problem, but the Wizards committed a turnover on the ensuing possession.
“Only in Philadelphia,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said when asked about Simmons’ lack of scoring. “If you guys don’t know the treasure you have by now, then shame on everyone because he’s been fantastic for us.”
On Wednesday in Game 2, Simmons was dominant from the start in Philadelphia’s 120-95 win. He sank 6 of 8 shots in the first quarter. He finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
In one exhilarating 55-second, first-quarter stretch, Simmons scored in the lane as Wizards defender Davis Bertans fell to the court. Simmons flexed over Bertans as the Wells Fargo Center crowd roared.
Thirty-seven seconds later, Simmons followed a Sixers miss with a high-flying dunk. Eighteen seconds after that, Simmons dunked again, this time on a breakaway after a Wizards turnover.
That sequence and the entire game demonstrated that few NBA players at that size have the speed and the agility of the 6-foot-10 Simmons.
The pro-Simmons crowd discounts the poor shooting. The anti-Simmons crowd discounts the defense and his unique skill set. Both think the other side knows nothing about basketball.
Simmons was asked about criticism of him after Wednesday’s win.
“I thought it was pretty hard to get 15 assists and 15 rebounds in the NBA in the playoffs,” he said. “I thought it was pretty impressive. And we won, so what do you all want? I’m here to win, and I’m doing what I need to do to help my team win. I’m not trying to prove anybody wrong or anything like that.”
Simmons said a lot of people critiquing him have never played basketball at a high level.
“That would be like me telling you how to do your job,” he said.
Is what Simmons did in the first two games of the series going to be enough to help propel Philadelphia to the NBA Finals or even a championship?
Or is the 0-for-6 from the foul line and the lack of aggressiveness on offense in Game 1 going to cost Philadelphia at some point?
Simmons missed the playoffs last season with a knee injury.
In the 2019 Eastern Conference, seven-game semifinal loss to the Toronto Raptors, Simmons played a combined 51 minutes, 35 seconds in the fourth quarter. He was 4 for 6 from the field and scored 10 points.
I believe for the Sixers to reach the NBA Finals or win a title, Simmons can’t repeat that effort. He must be able to create scoring opportunities for himself and teammates in the fourth quarter of playoff games.
We’re going to find out soon if he can. If he can’t, we’re also going to find out whether Rivers can scheme another way for Philadelphia to score in the final minutes.
Until then, it’s time for the Simmons believers and doubters to call a truce.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Contact Michael McGarry: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
