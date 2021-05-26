Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris propel 76ers to dominant Game 2 win

PHILADELPHIA – In Game 1, the undersized Washington Wizards couldn’t guard 76ers forward Tobias Harris.
In Game 2, the Wizards not only couldn’t still cover Harris, they also couldn’t defend Ben Simmons.
Simmons and Harris combined for 41 points as Philadelphia took a 2-0 lead the best-of-seven, Eastern Conference first round series with a 120-95 Game 2 win before 11,160 fans at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night. The Sixers were so dominant that their reserves played the entire fourth quarter.
The 6-foot-8 Harris and the 6-10 Simmons simply overpowered smaller Washington defenders. Harris was 9 of 13 from the floor for 19 points. Simmons made 11 of 15 shots and finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Harris and Simmons especially propelled the Sixers in the first half. Harris was 8 for 9 from the floor in the first two quarters. Simmons was 8 for 12.
The Sixers led by 14 at halftime. That advantage extended to 20 in the third quarter and 27 in the fourth.
Harris performance Wednesday was a carry over from Game 1 when he scored a career playoff high 37.
Simmons had 15 rebounds and 15 assists in Game 1 but scored just six points on 3 of 9 shooting. Despite his gaudy rebounds and assists numbers, Simmons heard some criticism after Game 1 because he didn’t shoot much. He was much more aggressive in seeking his own shot Wednesday, sinking 6 of 8 attempts in the first quarter.
Philadelphia center Joel Embiid complemented Harris and Simmons with 22 points and seven rebounds Wednesday. Sixers reserves Matisse Thybull (five blocked shots) and Tyrese Maxey (10 points) grabbed the spotlight in the fourth quarter.
The Sixers can take complete control of the series with a win in Game 3 in Washington on Saturday.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
