Ben Simmons and Doc Rivers face questions after 76ers epic collapse in game 5

After one of the worst defeats in franchise history, the Philadelphia 76ers will head to Atlanta for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with the series and several legacies on the line.
On Wednesday night in Game 5, the Sixers led by as 26 points in the first half and 18 in the fourth quarter. Somehow those leads disappeared, and the Atlanta Hawks won 109-106 to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conferences semifinals. Game 6 is 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“This is part of sports,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “You have some awful moments. There’s no guaranteed path to getting to your goal. We have made this hard on ourselves. We have to own up to that, all of us, and then we have to get up and be ready for the next game.”
That’s easier said than done. The Hawks outscored Philadelphia 40-19 in the fourth quarter.
Wednesday’s defeat was made worst by the fact that the Sixers also disintegrated in Game 4, blowing an 18-point first half lead in that contest.
“I don't know right now,” forward Tobias Harris said when asked why the team has blown leads in two straight games. “That's a tough one to answer ... We kind of go away with what got us there. That was playing defense, moving the basketball, getting some good looks. And that’s hurt us the last two games."
The back-to-back losses call into question the future of several players.
At the top of that list is Ben Simmons.
Simmons was 4 for 14 from the foul line Wednesday. He has taken just five shots from the field in the last six quarters. Simmons said his foul shooting woes are more mental than physical and said he had no idea about why his foul shooting has gotten so much worse since the All Star break. He is 22 for 67 from the free throw line in the postseason. He blamed his lack of shots from the field on the pace of the game slowing.
Rivers pulled Simmons from Wednesday’s game in the fourth quarter to prevent the Hawks from employing the “Hack a Ben” strategy.
“When Ben makes them, we get to keep him,” Rivers said. “When he doesn’t, we can’t.”
Simmons’ ardent supporters have often scoffed at questions about his shooting in the past. But it’s a legitimate question to ask if the Sixers can be a long-term championship contender if their primary ball handler (Simmons) doesn’t look to shoot, can’t make free throws and has to be benched in the final minutes?
“It is what it is,” Simmons said of being benched. “We have to win. Obviously, I have to knock down free throws and step up and do that, but it is what it is – coach’s decision.
Harris also faces questions. The forward is in the second season of a five-year, $185 million contract. He averaged 23.2 points in Philadelphia’s first nine playoff games. But on Wednesday, Harris scored four points. He was 2 of 11 from the field for the game and 0 for 3 in the fourth quarter.
The Sixers can’t win if their second scoring option who is making more than $33 million this season doesn’t reach double digits.
Finally, not even the coach is exempt from scrutiny.
Rivers led the Boston Celtics to the 2008 NBA title. But since reaching the Eastern Conference final with Boston 2012, Rivers’ teams have not made the playoffs once, lost in the first round four times and lost in the conference semifinals three times.
The Los Angeles Clippers fired Rivers after they squandered a 3-1 series lead and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals last season. Rivers’ teams also frittered away series leads in 2017 (2-1 and 3-2 to Utah), 2016 (2-0 to Portland), and 2015 (3-1 to Houston).
“It’s on us. It’s on me. It’s on all of us,” Rivers said of Game 5. “We have to figure out how to get back up, which we will.”
If the Sixers win Friday, Game 7 is 8 p.m. Sunday in Philadelphia.
“We’ll be back here for Game 7,” Rivers said. “I believe that.”
But the time for such bravado is long gone. Words ring hollow. It’s time for the Sixers to play as if their short and long-term futures are on the line.
