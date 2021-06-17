Ben Simmons and Doc Rivers face questions after 76ers epic collapse in game 5

The back-to-back losses call into question the future of several players.

At the top of that list is Ben Simmons.

Simmons was 4 for 14 from the foul line Wednesday. He has taken just five shots from the field in the last six quarters. Simmons said his foul shooting woes are more mental than physical and said he had no idea about why his foul shooting has gotten so much worse since the All Star break. He is 22 for 67 from the free throw line in the postseason. He blamed his lack of shots from the field on the pace of the game slowing.

Rivers pulled Simmons from Wednesday’s game in the fourth quarter to prevent the Hawks from employing the “Hack a Ben” strategy.

“When Ben makes them, we get to keep him,” Rivers said. “When he doesn’t, we can’t.”

Simmons’ ardent supporters have often scoffed at questions about his shooting in the past. But it’s a legitimate question to ask if the Sixers can be a long-term championship contender if their primary ball handler (Simmons) doesn’t look to shoot, can’t make free throws and has to be benched in the final minutes?