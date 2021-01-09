With only 7 players, Sixers fall to Denver despite rookie Tyrese Maxey's 39 points

Philadelphia quarantined in New York on Thursday night and underwent contact tracing. Curry, Harris, Shake Milton, Vincent Poirer and Matisse Thybull were listed as inactive because of health and safety protocols Saturday.

Meanwhile, Simmons and Embiid were listed out with more conventional maladies. Simmons had left knee swelling and Embiid back stiffness.

“Ben in the Brooklyn game had some knee stiffness,” Rivers said. “So we almost probably knew after the game that he wouldn’t play tonight. And then Joel started complaining about his back. That started yesterday. And we didn’t know if he was playing or not, but honestly, with the minutes we would have to ask, it would be insane to play him tonight.”

That left the Sixers with just eight players for Saturday, but only seven played. Reserve forward Mike Scott has an injured knee and was just listed as active because NBA rules say a team must have eight players for a game to be played.

“Dwight Howard is going to have to play point guard,” Rivers joked before the game.

The Sixers stayed close for a half against the Nuggets, who reached the Western Conference finals last season.

Rivers stood most of the first two quarters, urging the Sixers on.