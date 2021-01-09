 Skip to main content
With only 7 players, Sixers fall to Denver despite rookie Tyrese Maxey's 39 points
PHILADELPHIA – Injuries and COVID-19 woes probably cost the Philadelphia 76ers a game Saturday afternoon.

The question now is how many more defeats those troubles will cause.

The undermanned Sixers lost to the Denver Nuggets 115-103 at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia dressed just eight players and was without starters Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Tobias Harris.

“I don’t think we should play,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said before the game, “but it’s not for me to express that.”

If there was a positive, it was rookie guard Tyrese Maxey, who sank 18 of 33 shots and led Philadelphia with 39 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

“I was just really trying to win,” Maxey said. “I knew I was going to have to do a lot more than usual. It’s bittersweet because we didn’t win.”

Philadelphia (7-3) has dropped two straight for the first time this season. The 76ers are in the midst of a difficult stretch. They play at Atlanta on Monday and then host the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat on Tuesday and Thursday.

The Sixers’ troubles began Thursday when the team learned in the first quarter of a loss in Brooklyn to the Nets that Curry had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Philadelphia quarantined in New York on Thursday night and underwent contact tracing. Curry, Harris, Shake Milton, Vincent Poirer and Matisse Thybull were listed as inactive because of health and safety protocols Saturday.

Meanwhile, Simmons and Embiid were listed out with more conventional maladies. Simmons had left knee swelling and Embiid back stiffness.

“Ben in the Brooklyn game had some knee stiffness,” Rivers said. “So we almost probably knew after the game that he wouldn’t play tonight. And then Joel started complaining about his back. That started yesterday. And we didn’t know if he was playing or not, but honestly, with the minutes we would have to ask, it would be insane to play him tonight.”

That left the Sixers with just eight players for Saturday, but only seven played. Reserve forward Mike Scott has an injured knee and was just listed as active because NBA rules say a team must have eight players for a game to be played.

“Dwight Howard is going to have to play point guard,” Rivers joked before the game.

The Sixers stayed close for a half against the Nuggets, who reached the Western Conference finals last season.

Rivers stood most of the first two quarters, urging the Sixers on.

Maxey continued his excellent play, scoring primarily on drives and floaters. He handled the ball well, committing just two turnovers. But Denver was just too deep and too talented. Maxey and fellow Sixers rookies Isaiah Joe and Dakota Mathias each played more than 40 minutes.

With Embiid out, Denver star center Nikola Jokic played a brilliant all-around game with 15 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists.

After beating the Washington Wizards last Wednesday, the Sixers boasted the best record in the NBA at 7-1.

If Philadelphia doesn’t get back to full strength soon, it could find itself hovering around .500 by the end of the week.

Rivers wasn’t sure when Philadelphia would have everybody back.

“We don’t know anything,” he said. “I don’t know enough about any of this. Especially today, I want to make the statement ‘Doc’ is a nickname.”

Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

