Wildwood's Frank Vogel talks about Lakers title, history between Philly and L.A.

PHILADELPHIA — The last time Los Angeles Lakers coach and Wildwood High School graduate Frank Vogel saw his parents and the rest of his New Jersey family was last January when Los Angeles traveled here to play the 76ers.
A lot has happened since.
The Lakers and Vogel won an NBA championship.
“It’s always compelling for me to come back here,” Vogel said before the Lakers’ game at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night.
Vogel was able to see relatives and friends and enjoy dinner with his parents at a Philadelphia restaurant a year ago. His father, Frank, lives in North Cape May, and his mother, Fran, in Wildwood Crest. Vogel’s older brother Justin lives in Howell, Monmouth County.
But because of COVID-19, there was no family reunion Wednesday.
“It’s been a long time,” Vogel said. “We all understand the restrictions. I understand the restrictions. We’re essentially still in a traveling bubble. It’s difficult, but everybody gets it.”
Vogel celebrated the NBA championship on a Zoom call with his New Jersey family last fall.
The title added to his remarkable story.
Vogel played at Wildwood, one of the state’s smallest high schools with an enrollment of less than 200.
He graduated in 1991 and began pursuing a career in coaching in 1994. After playing for Division-III Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, he transferred to the University of Kentucky to get involved in the program run by then-coach Rick Pitino.
Vogel was named head coach of the Pacers on Jan. 30, 2011. Vogel led Indiana to the 2013 and 2014 Eastern Conference Finals, which the Pacers lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat. After Indiana, Vogel coached in Orlando for the Magic from 2016-18.
Vogel faced plenty of doubters after the Lakers hired him before last season. He had a 54-110 record with the Magic. Fans and media wondered how he would get along with Lakers superstars James and Anthony Davis.
Vogel answered those questions and joined Pat Riley, Bill Sharman, Paul Westhead and Phil Jackson as coaches to lead Los Angeles to NBA titles.
No matter the circumstances, a return to Philadelphia is always interesting for Vogel.
Vogel grew up a 76ers fan and worked as a Philadelphia assistant in 2004-05. His favorite player was former Sixers point guard Maurice Cheeks.
Vogel said every time he returns to Philadelphia, he can’t help but think of Philadelphia’s championship series matchups with the Lakers in 1982, 1983 and 2001.
There’s a long way to go, but both teams have championship aspirations this season.
The Sixers (12-6) entered Wednesday’s game with the best record in the Eastern Conference. The Lakers (14-4) are not only the defending NBA champions but also currently No. 1 in the Western Conference.
“Every time I come here I think of those battles,” Vogel said of the history between the Sixers and Lakers. “They were a big part of my upbringing.”
