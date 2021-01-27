Wildwood's Frank Vogel talks about Lakers title, history between Philly and L.A.

He graduated in 1991 and began pursuing a career in coaching in 1994. After playing for Division-III Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, he transferred to the University of Kentucky to get involved in the program run by then-coach Rick Pitino.

Vogel was named head coach of the Pacers on Jan. 30, 2011. Vogel led Indiana to the 2013 and 2014 Eastern Conference Finals, which the Pacers lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat. After Indiana, Vogel coached in Orlando for the Magic from 2016-18.

Vogel faced plenty of doubters after the Lakers hired him before last season. He had a 54-110 record with the Magic. Fans and media wondered how he would get along with Lakers superstars James and Anthony Davis.

Vogel answered those questions and joined Pat Riley, Bill Sharman, Paul Westhead and Phil Jackson as coaches to lead Los Angeles to NBA titles.

No matter the circumstances, a return to Philadelphia is always interesting for Vogel.

Vogel grew up a 76ers fan and worked as a Philadelphia assistant in 2004-05. His favorite player was former Sixers point guard Maurice Cheeks.

Vogel said every time he returns to Philadelphia, he can’t help but think of Philadelphia’s championship series matchups with the Lakers in 1982, 1983 and 2001.