Wildwood Catholic's Casiello helping the next generation of basketball players

The camps are usually held in different locations during the summer, including Cape May, Wildwood and Wildwood Crest. Casiello plans to have additional camps this summer in Avalon and Sea Isle City.

Casiello is training different players almost 12 hours a day. But he enjoys every minute of it, preaching to his players that basketball can do many positive things.

“I feel like I have so much to give back to the game,” Casiello said while looking at a basketball during a break Saturday afternoon. “It has given me so much. This little ball here has given me so much. It has brought me around the world and introduced me to so many amazing people.”

Casiello added the pandemic has taught him his sessions are more than developing skills on the court but also a way for kids to enhance social and communication skills. Casiello heard from many parents that his program helped players escape the recent problems in the world.

“In this situation, basketball is saving kids from depression,” Casiello said.

Casiello plans to start a league in the coming weeks for the middle school-aged players who are in his program. Many middle schools canceled their basketball seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.