Wells Fargo Center gets high health-safety rating, raising hopes fans can attend Flyers, Sixers games this season

Cleanliness is important, said Haas, but the air-filtration system is the biggest factor in evaluating the health risks for fans in a building.

"The key is the air," he said. "The surface cleaning and plexiglass barriers are somewhat less important. It's upping the ventilation that is one of the dominating factors in improving the quality."

The Wells Fargo Center has had many Flyers and 76ers games without fans at the start of their respective seasons, though the Flyers have hosted an honored COVID-19 frontline worker and his/her family at each home game.

"For the Flyers, our fans are the heart and soul of the franchise," Camillo said. "Every sports team says that, but in Philly, we know it means something real."

The Flyers had the best home record (25-6-4) in the NHL last season. The Sixers were 31-4 at home last season.

"Our fans bring an intimidating passion and energy to each game," Camillo said. "... For a lot of people, getting back to a Flyers game at the Wells Fargo Center with friends and loved ones is going to be an important part of healing and moving on from this pandemic, and we take that very seriously."

Once fans are allowed back in the building, the Wells Fargo Center will have specific guidelines on masks, the amount of distance required between spectators, and other instructions.

