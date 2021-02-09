UNC players apologize for not following COVID protocols after beating Duke

North Carolina’s men’s basketball players and managers have apologized for not following school and athletics COVID-19 guidelines tied to a celebration after a win at rival Duke.

The school on Tuesday released a group statement by the players and managers, as well as a statement from coach Roy Williams.

Those statements came less than a day after the Tar Heels’ home game against Miami was postponed about two hours before tipoff after video emerged on social media of players Armando Bacot and Day’Ron Sharpe mingling with multiple other people celebrating Saturday’s win with no one wearing a mask.

The group statement said it was intended to be a private gathering before “several” friends who are not team members were allowed to attend.

The statement notes that multiple players and managers attended and “not just the ones shown on the video” on social media, while they didn’t wear masks despite being inside.

Their statement also apologizes to Williams and the coaching staff for “not stepping forward when he first addressed it” on Sunday.