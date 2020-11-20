Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers' first-round draft pick, is out to prove he can score

When training camp begins next month, Maxey won't be lacking confidence.

"I feel like I can go in and make an immediate impact on a contending team, a competitive team," said Maxey, who averaged 14 points for Kentucky. "They want to win now, and I feel like I fit right into that culture because I am going to make those winning plays, and do what it takes to win, and that is what I think I bring to this team."

Maxey wore a blue T-shirt that said, "Fall in love with the process."

He said he has been wearing a shirt with that saying way before he was on the Sixers' radar. The Sixers, of course, are the original Trust the Process team.

"In high school, my uncle gave me a shirt that said, 'Fall in love with the process,' and it kind of just stuck with me with the way I work and getting up at 6 a.m and doing those different things like that," he said.

The Sixers also introduced their two second-round draft choices, Arkansas sophomore shooting guard Isaiah Joe (selected 49th) and DePaul junior power forward Paul Reed (58th).

The 6-5 Joe became the fourth freshman to lead the SEC in three-point field goal percentage (41.4) two seasons ago. Last year, he shot .342 from beyond the arc.