Top-seeded Fairfield, No. 3 Manhattan to play for MAAC title Saturday at Boardwalk Hall

ATLANTIC CITY — The matchup is set.

The top-seeded Fairfield University women’s basketball team will take on third-seeded Manhattan for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall with an automatic berth in the NCAA Division I Tournament up for grabs.

Fairfield (24-6) dominated the last three quarters en route to a 75-38 victory over fourth-seeded Niagara (15-15) in the first semifinal Friday, which tipped off at 11 a.m. Manhattan (21-10) led all game and beat second-seeded Quinnipiac (20-11) in the afternoon semifinal, 72-59.

"We are very happy," Fairfield senior Lou Lopez-Senechal said. "But, obviously, we said to each other that we have one more win to get. We know that it will be against a really good team, so we are going to take them seriously. We know it will be a very big game, and are staying focused."

Manhattan junior Dee Dee Davis called her team "a faith-based program" at the Catholic institution and said the Jaspers' confidence "will carry us" Saturday.

Manhattan lost to Fairfield twice this season. Fairfield went 19-1 in the MAAC during the regular seaosn.

Jaspers junior Brazil Harvey-Carr added the team will a have a positive mindset entering the final.

"This was the goal, to get to the championship" Manhattan coach Heather Vulin said. "And now that we are here, the goal is to win it. … As long as we (trust in each other and remain locked-in), this is going to be an incredible game."

Fairfield led Niagara 13-11 after the first quarter but opened the second on a 9-0 run and extended its lead to 22-11. In the final 41 seconds of the first half, Stags senior Lopez-Senechal made two 3s, including one at the buzzer. In the second quarter, the Purple Eagles scored just two and committed six turnovers.

Fairfield took advantage and led 28-13 at halftime.

"I expected them to be here," said Fairfield coach Joe Frager, who this week was named MAAC Coach of the Year. "That's how we are trying to approach this. … We know the challenge that faces us (Saturday), but we believe in these women, and they believe in each other."

Lopez-Senechal and Sydney Lowery each scored a game-high 14 points in the win. Andrea Hernangomez added 10 rebounds, and Rached Hakes had 12 assists. Hakes and Hernangomez each scored eight.

"We always know how to keep our composure and stay together as a team (in) lows and highs," Lopez-Senechal said. "I think we are going to keep doing that (Saturday)."

Niagara opened the third quarter on 5-0, but Fairfield responded with its own 5-0 run and the Stags led 35-18. Senior Cavanaugh scored seven points in the third for Fairfield, which led 47-20 after three. The Stags just continued to pile on the points in the fourth, going up 71-29 in three minutes remaining. The Stags also played great defense, forcing 19 turnovers and finishing with 10 steals.

"We have to have that mindset that we are not done yet," said Fairfield's Callie Cavanaugh, who finished with 12 points and six rebounds. "I think we have been extremely focused all year, and we want just one thing. That is obviously a championship."

Lopez-Senechal and Cavanaugh hope more fans attend the finals, saying how playing with fans this year as opposed to last year (when the general public was not permitted due to the pandemic) is great. Cavanaugh said women's basketball is overlooked and that young girls would see something special Saturday at Boardwalk Hall.

"The more people that come, the better it is," Lopez-Senechal said. "They will see a great fight. It'll be a great game for both teams."

Manhattan players and coaches echoed that. Junior guard Dee Dee Davis said her teammates are great role models for younger girls who aspire to be NCAA Division I athletes and that she hopes local fans will attend the final.

Vulin, the Manhattan coach, said both teams have "some of the best players in the league. So, if you are near Atlantic City, I would be here to watch this game. ... I'm very thankful to be playing (Saturday)."

Manhattan led 27-14 after the first quarter, but Quinnipiac outscored the Jaspers 13-8 in the second to cut its deficit to 35-27 at halftime. The Jaspers had led by 15 points in the first quarter, but the Bobcats continued to fight all game and came within four with under five minutes remaining in the game. Each team scored 16 in the third quarter.

Junior forward Brazil Harvey-Carr, from Camden, led the Jaspers with 22 points got nine rebounds. Davis scored 21 and had five rebounds. Both added four assists and two steals. Courtney Warley scored 13 to go with a game-high 11 rebounds.

Harvey-Carr went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line.

"I knew the next step was the championship game," she said. "It's great."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

